Il glaucoma it’s a eye disease which affects the optic nerve and can lead to vision loss. Often, glaucoma doesn’t cause any symptoms until it’s too late. For this reason, it is important to know the glaucoma alarm bells and have regular ophthalmological checkups.

Glaucoma: the warning signs to know.

The signs of glaucoma

Below are the signs of glaucoma, following which an urgent visit is recommended:

Blurred vision: Blurred vision can be a sign of glaucoma. This symptom can manifest itself as difficulty reading or identifying objects.

Impaired peripheral vision: Glaucoma affects peripheral vision initially, which means you may notice a decrease in side vision.

Blurry or foggy vision: Blurry or hazy vision can be a symptom of glaucoma and can manifest as a difficulty seeing things clearly.

Eye pain or pressure: Glaucoma can cause increased pressure within the eye, which can cause pain or a feeling of pressure.

Red eyes: Increased pressure within the eye can cause rupture of blood vessels and lead to red eyes.

Heachache: In some cases, glaucoma can cause heachacheespecially if the pressure in the eye is very high.

If you notice one or more of these symptoms, it’s important to have a comprehensive ophthalmological exam to evaluate your eye health. Glaucoma is a disease that can be managed effectively with early treatment, but can cause irreversible vision loss if not diagnosed and treated promptly.

Can glaucoma be cured?

There is currently no complete cure for glaucoma, but there are several treatments that can help slow the progression of the disease and preserve vision. Treatment of glaucoma depends on the severity of the disease and the individual needs of the patient.

Treatment of glaucoma may include drug administration to reduce eye pressure, such as eye drops o tablets. In some cases, surgery may be recommended to open the eye’s drainage channels and reduce eye pressure.

In addition, there are some measures that can be taken to reduce the risk of developing glaucoma or prevent its progression, such as avoiding the use of drugs that increase eye pressure, avoiding prolonged exposure to situations of high ocular stress and undergo regular ophthalmological check-ups.

It is important to underline that glaucoma treatment can only be effective if it is started promptly and followed up regularly. Therefore, it is important to have regular eye checkups and discuss the risks and benefits of the various treatments available with your doctor.

