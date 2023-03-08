Home Health Glaucoma: early detection protects eyesight
Glaucoma: early detection protects eyesight

Glaucoma: early detection protects eyesight

The insidious thing about the disease, which is still popularly known as “glaucoma”: By the time you notice symptoms, permanent damage has usually already occurred. A check-up could save your eyesight, doctors warned at a press conference in Vienna on the occasion of the upcoming “World Glaucoma Day”.

Take the first signs seriously!

Early detection is essential for maintaining the sense of sight. Irreversible damage is often initially manifested by a loss of visual field. However, contrary to popular belief, this does not manifest itself through a kind of tunnel vision, but is not actually perceived at all. In the beginning, the head and eye compensate for the missing parts or supplement and complete them unconsciously. Unsteadiness or running into door frames can be the first signs.

Possible treatment

At the latest from the age of 50, preferably from the age of 40, you should make an appointment with an ophthalmologist. Eye drops, lasers and various surgical techniques are available for treatment, according to Clemens Vass, head of the glaucoma outpatient clinic at the University Clinic for Ophthalmology in the Vienna General Hospital. The most common surgical method and gold standard for glaucoma surgery is the so-called trabeculectomy.

