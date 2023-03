Out of a hundred people, two have glaucoma but only one knows it. This means that in Italy today there are at least 600,000 people who are losing their sight without even realizing it. This is because glaucoma is doubly sneaky: it remains in the shadows for years, gradually reducing the field of vision, preventing us from understanding it until it is too late, when there is nothing more to do about the lost vision, with a drastic impact on quality of life.