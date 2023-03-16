Around 90,000 people in Austria are affected, the number of unreported cases is significantly higher. “In the case of glaucoma, the optic nerve is chronically and irreversibly damaged. However, every second person affected does not yet know about it. Early diagnosis is therefore extremely important, because if left untreated, damage to the optic nerve will slowly progress, which in the worst case can lead to blindness “, says ophthalmologist Peter Pfoser, head of the glaucoma outpatient clinic at the Brothers of Charity in Linz.

Ophthalmologist Peter Pfoser provides information about glaucoma.

Image: (Merciful Brothers)



“The probability of developing glaucoma increases from the age of 40 and increases significantly from the age of 50. Regular check-ups at the ophthalmologist increase the chance of making an early diagnosis and starting the appropriate therapy.

Event tomorrow in Linz

“The glaucoma – why is it so insidious?” is the name of the information event that will take place on Thursday, March 16, at 5 p.m. in the seminar room of the Barmherzige Brüder Linz.

Admission is free, no registration is required.

