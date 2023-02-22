A new study suggests that poor quality sleep increases the risk of glaucoma.

Researchers conducted a prospective cohort study to understand the association between different sleep behaviors and glaucoma. Insomnia, snoring, daytime sleepiness, and short/long sleep durations, individually or in combination, have all been associated with glaucoma risk. The findings underscore the need for sleep intervention for individuals at high risk for glaucoma and potential ophthalmological screening among individuals with chronic sleep problems for glaucoma prevention.

Glaucoma is a leading cause of irreversible vision loss currently affecting more than 70 million people worldwide and expected to affect 111.8 million people by 2040. It is characterized by the progressive loss of retinal ganglion cellsparticularly of the intrinsically light-sensitive retinal ganglion cells, and by changes in the tissue of the neuro-retinal border in the optic nerve head and by constriction of the visual field.

How much and how can lack of sleep affect glaucoma?

The mechanisms underlying glaucoma are still poorly understood. and the factors contributing to its progression have not been fully characterized. If left undetected and untreated, glaucoma can lead to blindness,. as the changes are irreversible. Therefore, glaucoma screening is pertinent to aid early diagnosis. However, general population screening could. not be economically viable. Instead, the identification of high-risk groups to guide screening efforts. for early diagnosis can be an effective solution.

Dr. Huan Song, a researcher from Sichuan University and the University of Iceland,. and his colleagues sought to ascertain glaucoma risk among people with different behaviors sleep: insomnia, too much or too little sleep,. nocturnal or morning chronotype (“owls” or “larks”), daytime sleepiness and snoring. The researchers were based on 409,053 participants in the UK Biobank,. all aged between 40 and 69 at the time of recruitment and who had provided details of their sleep behaviours.

Sleep duration was defined as normal (7 to less than 9 hours per day) and too little or too much sleep,. outside this range. The chronotype was defined according to whether the person described themselves as more like a morning lark or a night owl. Insomnia severity was classified as never/sometimes or usually,. while subjective daytime sleepiness was classified as never/rarely, sometimes, or frequent. During an average monitoring period of just over 10.5 years, 8,690 glaucoma cases were identified.

People with glaucoma tended to be older and more likely to be male,. smokers and suffer from high blood pressure or diabetes compared to those who had not been diagnosed with the disease. With the exception of chronotype, the other four sleep patterns/behaviours were all associated with varying degrees of increased glaucoma risk. Short or long sleep duration was associated with an 8% increased risk, insomnia with 12%, snoring with 4%, and frequent daytime sleepiness (20%).

Compared to those with a healthy sleep pattern, snorers and those with daytime sleepiness are 10% more likely to have glaucoma, while insomniacs and those with short/long sleep durations are 13% more likely. The results were similar when categorized according to the different types of glaucoma.

“This is an observational study and, as such, cannot establish a cause,” the authors concluded. “The study was based on self-report, rather than an objective measurement and reflects only one moment.” “Glaucoma might by itself affect sleep patterns, rather than the other way around.”

The study was published in the journal BMJ Open.

