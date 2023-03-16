An active ingredient that slows down glaucoma. An oral therapy based on citicolina confirms its ability to slow the progression of patients suffering from open angle glaucoma. This is the most common form of glaucoma. It is among the main causes of blindness. Five European research centers participated in the experimentation.

An active ingredient that slows down glaucoma: already proven efficacy of citicoline

Previous research had already shown that the constant use of the neuroprotector citicoline in oral solution together with hypotensive therapy slowed the progression of damage to the visual field in patients with glaucoma. However, this new study is the first in the world to evaluate the effect of this therapy on the quality of life of patients suffering from the most common form of glaucoma.

The research involved five European research centres

The researchers tested 155 patients with open-angle glaucoma. All had bilateral visual field damage. After three, six and nine months of treatment or placebo, patients completed a quality of life questionnaire relating to their visual function. The data collected from the questionnaire at six months showed a significant improvement following the intake of citicoline in oral solution equal to 10 ml per day. In the patient’s day-to-day life, the results of this trial translate into easier management of essential daily activities, such as walking, reading, driving and shopping, therefore into greater autonomy in everyday life, as can be seen from the Collected data.

An active ingredient that slows down glaucoma: early diagnosis remains essential

«The outcome of the analysis has achieved important results, with more significant values ​​in patients who, at the beginning of the trial, declared a more compromised quality of life related to vision. We are delighted to be able to bring this positive message to people with glaucoma. We would like to invite everyone not to underestimate the importance of early diagnosisessential for identifying the right treatment path as soon as possible», he says Luke Rossettiwho led the international team.

The research team

He is full professor of Visual Apparatus Diseases at the University of Milan and director of the Ophthalmology Clinic of the ASST Santi Paolo e Carlo in Milan. For Italy, Professor Gianluca Manni, Full Professor of Ophthalmology at the Tor Vergata University of Rome also took part. The results of the trials were published in the scientific journal Graefe’s Archive for Clinical and Experimental Ophthalmology. Experts presented it during World Glaucoma Week.

