At Game Show Cologne 2022 last week we saw an exciting, terrifying demo of The Callisto Protocol expansion game at the Krafton booth and at Meridiem Games, which is BCD, more than Glen Schofield with Geoff Keighley on the ONL stage The presentation is 10 minutes long. Cruel and tense aside, if there’s anything that grabs our attention, it’s how subtly works no matter the situation, making everything look more natural, believable, and cinematic.

“You’re the first to ask this question, and it’s very observant because the camera … we spend a lot of time pulling it in, pulling it out, you know, changing the angle, this Or that”, noted the CEO and game director in an interview with Gamereactor. “We learned a lot in Dead Space, so we knew a lot, but of course, the characters were different and we showed different things, so it had to change.

“On top of that, we didn’t realize that throughout the game, we now have 87 different cameras,” Schofield added. “You know, it’s like I’m walking through an area and I’m crawling and these are different cameras. Sometimes when he’s passing, he’ll raise his hand, and sometimes his hand will drop, which changes the angle of the camera. Sometimes it’s a little bit behind him because we want to show you what’s over there, or other times it’s in front of him so you see his face. So, good call. Yeah, there’s a ton of camera work there.”

Callisto Protocol will be released on December 2, 2022, making it one of the most anticipated games of the year. Stay tuned to Gamereactor for more on survival horror, based on an interview with Glen Schofield and the hands-off demo we attended.