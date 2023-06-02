Glioblastoma: a key genetic alteration identified

New Italian discoveries reveal a fundamental genetic alteration in the glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, opening up new possibilities for diagnosis and targeted therapies. The study, conducted by the Veneto IRCCS Oncological Institute (Iov) in collaboration with the Neurosurgeries of the Universities of Padua, Ferrara and Florence, was published in ‘Esmo Open’, the journal of the European Society of Medical Oncology.

The research involved 273 patients with glioblastoma followed by the Istituto Oncologico Veneto. Glioblastoma is the brain tumor more common and aggressive in adults. Scholars have identified a specific variant of the gene Tert, which plays an important role in the control of cell replication in tumors, as a prognostic marker for a more rapidly progressing form of glioblastoma. This discovery allows us to better understand the impact of the Tert gene on prognosis and on the molecular interactions involved in tumor growth and response to oncological treatments.

According to Giuseppe Lombardi of the Oncology Complex Operating Unit 1 of the Iov and Anita De Rossi of the DISCOG University Department, belonging to the Iov UOC of Immunology and Oncological Molecular Diagnostics, this discovery opens new horizons in the field of diagnosis and personalized treatments. The Istituto Oncologico Veneto is confirmed as an international reference center for the treatment of neuro-oncological patients and could offer new perspectives thanks to innovative experimental treatments.

This discovery is promising as it allows for more accurate identification of patients, facilitating their participation in clinical trials and offering a more precise prognosis. According to Vincenzo Bronte, scientific director of the Iov, this study represents an example of the translational research opportunities offered by the Istituto Oncologico Veneto. The interest in the role of the Tert gene in the genesis of neoplasms, combined with the possibility of identifying subgroups of patients with different prognoses in glioblastoma, will provide new perspectives for investigating the molecular circuits of the more aggressive forms of this tumor characterized by rapid progression.

The Iov is also conducting several experimental protocols in glioblastoma, including the world‘s first ‘Regoma 2’ study, which evaluates the use of regorafenib in combination with standard therapy for the treatment of this rare and aggressive form of brain cancer . The incidence of glioblastoma has been steadily increasing, with 6 cases per 100,000 people in recent years. This trial also represents the first non-profit study in Italy that evaluates the use of this drug in brain tumors without waiting for the disease to recur.



