GLIOBLASTOMA, COMBINATION THERAPY INCREASES SURVIVAL Tumors

GLIOBLASTOMA, COMBINATION THERAPY INCREASES SURVIVAL

Oncolytic virus and immunotherapy to fight cancer

A therapy combining an oncolytic virus injected directly into the tumor and immunotherapy has been shown to be effective against glioblastoma in a study published in Nature Medicine.
‘The initial results of the clinical trial are promising. We are cautiously optimistic about the long-term clinical benefits for patients», explains Farshad Nassiri of the University of Toronto and the University Health Network (UHN) of Toronto, first author of the study.
Difficult to treat, glioblastoma showed no particular susceptibility even with immune checkpoint inhibitors. The researchers then tested a therapy involving the combination of an oncolytic virus and immune checkpoint inhibition, using an anti-PD-1 antibody as a targeted immunotherapy.
They first injected the virus by locating the tumor with stereotaxic techniques, then


