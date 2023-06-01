GLIOBLASTOMA, THE ALTERATION THAT MAKES IT AGGRESSIVE. Tumors

The role of the TERT gene in brain tumor

A single genetic alteration could underlie the most aggressive form of glioblastoma, a malignant brain tumor.

The discovery, just published in â€œEsmo Openâ€ , a journal of the European Society of Medical Oncology, bears the signature of the Veneto-Irccs Oncological Institute, author of the study coordinated for the clinical part by dr. Giuseppe Lombardi of the Oncology Unit 1 directed ad interim by Dr. Antonella Brunello, and for the oncological research part by Professor Anita De Rossi of the DiScog University Department and pertaining to the Immunology and Oncological Molecular Diagnostics unit directed by Professor Antonio Rosato.

The survey, made possible also thanks to the contribution of the Celeghin Foundation and the Ometto Association, in collaboration with the Neurosurgeries of the University of Padua and the Universities of Ferrara and Florence, took







