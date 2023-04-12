Interesting discovery by researchers at the University of North Carolina Health Care.

The researchers of the University of North Carolina Health Care have found that cancer cells of the glioblastoma are particularly sensitive to ferroptosisa type of cell death which can be triggered by removing some amino acids from the diet.

Advertisements

More specifically, it is a type of iron-dependent “programmed cell death” or a biological process that causes cells to “self-destruct” on command. Our bodies don’t need to kill cells unless absolutely necessary. So the process is strictly controlled by certain biological mechanisms. Two amino acids, cisteina e methionine, are essential to prevent the process from starting in the cells. We typically collect these amino acids through our own diet.

“Firstly – said Dr. Higgins – we found that, when we take away some amino acids in animal models, glioblastoma cells are more likely to die from ferroptosis. Subsequently, we found that removing these amino acids makes our drugs much more effective at inducing ferroptosis in cancer cells.”

Having demonstrated that the diet is effective in animal models, Higgins is working with colleagues at theUNC Lineberger to develop a clinical trial for patients with glioblastoma.

Read the full text of the article published in Nature Communications

Nurse Times editorial team

Related articles

Glioblastoma, stem cells transformed into “ready-to-use” weapons

Glioblastoma: a hope from the autologous vaccine with dendritic cells

Stay up to date with Nurse Times, follow us on:

Telegram – https://t.me/NurseTimes_Channel

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/nursetimes.it/

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/NurseTimes. NT

Twitter –