Glion Institute of Higher Education

Montreux, Switzerland, March 28, 2023 (Reuters) /PRNewswire/

The Glion Institute of Higher Education announced today the launch of a new Bachelors in Luxury Business announced, which is taught at his study locations in Switzerland and enables entry into a career in the multifaceted area of ​​the luxury industry.

From working in a Michelin-starred gastronomic restaurant to taking courses in Luxury Attitudes and Etiquette and Luxury Fashion Design, BBA students will acquire the knowledge and skills they need for a successful career in the luxury segment of their choice.

Areas in which students can pursue career opportunities upon completion of this three and a half year program include personal luxury goods, luxury retail, luxury brand marketing, yachts, private jets, automobiles, private banking, luxury hospitality, bespoke events, luxury health and wellness clinics, real estate investment and fine Dining, food and wines.

The seven-semester program, for which enrollment for the start of studies in September 2023 will now open, also includes two internships. For the first, sophomores will explore the world of luxury hospitality, the customer experience of which sets the model for the broader luxury industry today. The second internship will allow students to gain experience of managerial skills in the workplace and thus acquire a solid foundation for the last two semesters of study.

In addition to the academic education with a business focus of the BBA, the program offers students a wide-ranging direct experience in the luxury segment, which is a key element of their education thanks to a study tour, visits to luxury shops and factories, panel discussions on luxury industry topics and an entrepreneurial challenge.

Furthermore, the students will have the opportunity to deal with authentic business challenges and/or real business trends as part of their bachelor thesis or applied business project. In the Applied Business Project, they work with a “customer company” in the luxury industry under the guidance of a faculty supervisor from the Glion Institute of Higher Education.

The program imparts a combination of technical and interpersonal skills that are indispensable for a manager in a modern company. While business aspects cover areas such as corporate finance, digital marketing, data analysis and strategic brand management, interpersonal skills (soft skills) help to develop communication, talent and change management.

The training kicks off with an immersion in the world of luxury with introductory teaching modules and authentic luxury service experience at the on-campus restaurant Maison Décotterd and a two-week master class in Luxury Gastronomy and Hospitality.

“Our bachelor’s degree is the perfect preparation for a career as a senior executive in the international luxury industry,” says Frederic Picard, Executive Director of the Glion Institute of Higher Education. “This degree with a unique specialization – combined with work experience gained through internships – opens doors to the most prestigious employers in the luxury sector who value discipline, expertise and experience.

From our Michelin-starred restaurant, Maison Décotterd, to the extraordinary range of luxury brands we are proud partners with, there is simply no other institution that embodies academic excellence and luxury status as we do.

For us as specialists in education in the luxury and hospitality business, this is an exciting development that will attract the interest of students from all over the world. The program gives access to dream jobs that graduates of more general business degrees simply don’t have.”

The modules of the BBA Luxury Business are:

1. SEMESTER Grundlagen: Luxury x Hospitality (Introduction to the world of luxury, business basics, luxury hospitality, luxury fine dining experience, business applications).

2. SEMESTER Professional Immersion (24-week internship in the hotel industry, practical considerations).

3. SEMESTER Luxury Management I (Economics and Sociology of Luxury, Ultra-Luxury Products and Experiences, Luxury Fashion Design, Fundamentals of Luxury Marketing, Talent and People Management, Financial Report Analysis, IT Business Tools, General Education Elective).

4. SEMESTER Luxury Management II (Luxury Business Trends, Products and Services, Data Analysis for Decision Makers, Luxury Design Thinking, Integrated Digital Marketing, Luxury Business Legal Environment, Corporate Finance, General Education Elective).

5. SEMESTER Management Practice (24-week internship in the luxury industry, activity report).

6. SEMESTER Strategic Luxury Leadership (strategic management of luxury brands, retail and other physical distribution channels, luxury brand equity building, change management in luxury organizations, operational and academic analysis methods, international markets and finance, supply chain management).

7. SEMESTER Luxury in the Digital Age (Use of luxury sales opportunities across all sales channels, design of a more sustainable luxury, new technologies in the luxury business).

Über Glion Institute of Higher Education

Founded in 1962, the Glion Institute of Higher Education (GIHE) is a Swiss educational institution offering undergraduate and graduate degrees in hospitality, luxury and finance across three campuses in Switzerland and London, UK.

Haus Glion has been one of the top five universities of applied sciences for hospitality and leisure management worldwide since it was included in the ranking in 2018 (QS World University Rankings by Subject, 2023).

As a member of the Sommet Education group, the world leader in hospitality education, Institut Glion is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).

For more information visit: glion.edu

