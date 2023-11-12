Global Gallup Study Reveals the Impact of Food on Well-Being: Recipes for Well-Being

A recently published global Gallup study confirms the relationship between food and feelings of well-being. According to research, the way we evaluate our diet is key to assessing quality of life.

The Gross Domestic Product, GDP, has long been the indicator to measure a nation’s economy. Although for some years now, research has been carried out to make evaluations more focused on people than on numbers. One of them is the Global Happiness Index, which is based on surveys of inhabitants of 157 countries around the world on how they evaluate their quality of life and happiness. This ranking is usually led by the Scandinavian countries.

Along these lines, the Future Summit of the United Nations Organization, UN, scheduled to take place in September 2024, will focus on building economies and societies that emphasize well-being. On the other hand, countries such as Japan, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and New Zealand have begun to implement measurements of the well-being of their inhabitants to design policies that promote it.

A few days ago, an alliance between the Ando Foundation and the food company Nissin (both Japanese) and Gallup presented the results of a global study aimed at determining the relationship between food and people’s well-being.

Under the name Recipes for well-being, the report resulting from this research shows that those who responded that they felt “completely satisfied” with the foods they consume were more likely to evaluate their level of well-being very well than those who did not feel completely satisfied with their diet.

In fact, food becomes one of the key elements in the perception of well-being, hand in hand with the amount of income received, according to the study.

The authors of the report clarified that the term well-being refers to the mental, physical, and social state of an individual and that two types of well-being are generally considered: subjective, related to responses about the feeling of being happy and general satisfaction with one’s own life, and the objective, which is established according to quantitative indicators such as GDP, life expectancy, and crime levels.

It is in the evaluation of subjective well-being where food appears as a relevant element in this study according to the answers obtained to three questions: would you say that you enjoyed the food you consumed in the last seven days or not? Do you think that the Was the food you ate in the last seven days healthy or not, and did you feel that you had enough choices in the types of food you ate each day in the last seven days or not?

The results showed that those who answered affirmatively to all three questions were 1.62 times more likely to feel that they had subjective levels of well-being than those who answered negatively to even just one of the questions.

The highest scores for well-being based on food and are in the Netherlands, Vietnam, Iceland, Germany, Uzbekistan, Switzerland, Australia, Norway, Sweden, and Kuwait. In the Netherlands, 88 percent of respondents answered affirmatively to all three questions; in Kuwait, which closes the Top Ten, 79 percent of respondents answered affirmatively to all three questions. In last place in the ranking is Afghanistan, where seven percent of respondents answered affirmatively to all three questions.

In our country, 66 percent of those surveyed answered affirmatively to all three questions. Ninety-six percent responded affirmatively to the question about whether they enjoyed the food they ate in the past seven days, 89 percent said the food they ate in the past seven days was healthy, and only 71 percent said they had several alternative types of food to be served in the last seven days.

The highest rating was for enjoyment, then for how healthy what they consumed was, and finally the ability to choose their food.

The highest rating for enjoyment is not surprising due to the prioritization and intensity of the flavors of Ecuadorian food. However, it is interesting that 89 percent responded that the food they ate was healthy in a country where the double burden of malnutrition has a significant economic impact, according to a report from the World Food Programme.

Within the framework of the Latin American Nutrition Congress held in Cuenca, Camila Corvalán, director of the Center for Research in Food Environments of the Institute of Nutrition and Food Technologies of Chile, offered interesting reflections on how to avoid malnutrition in the population and its health consequences.

Corvalán highlights the importance of promoting healthy eating environments for children and adolescents in Latin America to create a nutritional culture from the earliest years. He explains that a child can make the decision whether or not to eat a food, but first his parents, the educational center, and the preferences of his friends guide his decisions.

“We must change the obesogenic environments that promote eating behaviors that make us sick,” says the expert, adding that a healthy diet keeps us away from chronic non-communicable diseases but also infectious diseases. He maintains that there are several factors to consider to transform what are today obesogenic spaces, one of them is availability, easy access to places where you can buy healthy foods such as fruits, vegetables, and fish.

On the other hand, easy economic access to these types of foods must also be offered. He also mentions the way in which the promotion of ultra-processed foods induces consumption, associating them with pleasurable sensations, despite the fact that today we know that they have a content of nutrients that are associated with a greater risk of obesity, hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol.

With one of the highest rates of overweight and obesity in the region, Chile took action: it has established a regulation that begins by offering information to children and adolescents about the correct way to evaluate the nutritional content of a food, mainly taught in schools. “Mexico and Argentina have also implemented this initiative and in Ecuador they are already discussing measures that are along these lines and that are very relevant.”

These experiences have shown that although it has always been said that the important thing is that the mother receives adequate nutritional information to disseminate it among her family, in many cases it is the children who have carried the message to their parents and siblings, becoming promoters. exchange. Once they understand that exquisite flavor, good nutritional content, and variety are three ingredients that can be present in all their dishes, everything changes.

