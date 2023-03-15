Benedict Saracen

The (neo)colonialism of global health manifests itself in the decisive dominance of Western thinking that operates exclusively within large research and education institutions, excluding the real world of low- and middle-income countries.

Like the phoenix, the Global Health“that there is everyone says it, where it is no one knows” (1). While continuing to be a rather vague and polysemous concept, by now the notion of Global Health has become part of the international public health vocabulary (2). The reflection on global health promoted by the Lancet group under the tireless stimulus of its chief editor Richard Horton has been evolving in recent months. Begun as a critique of the neocolonial nature of global health, today the critical analysis of Global Health is further articulated and Lancet Global Health proposes the notion of “pragmatic global health” – Pragmatic global health – (3), as a possible response to those threats that continue to maintain a substantial asymmetry of power in global health thinking and practices.

The threats to defend against are represented by (neo) colonialism and the use of exclusively biomedical models and solutions. The (neo)colonialism of global health manifests itself in the decisive dominance of Western thought which operates exclusively within large research and training institutions such as the prestigious centers of Harvard, John Hopkins, Yale, the London School or Imperial College or, again, Oxford and Liverpool. These centres, in fact, formulate the agenda of action and research priorities and inspire large public and private organizations, such as the WHO or philanthropic foundations (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Global Alliance for Vaccines, Wellcome Trust, Coalition for Epidemic Preparadness Innovations etc.…) which, with a virtuous or vicious circle (a depending on the point of view), finance those same centers of thought and research. In short, it is a game played entirely at home, with few players and always the same. The real world of low- and middle-income countries remains excluded and/or passive recipient of donations and field research protocols. If the fundamental goal of the Global Health is to work to reduce the gap between high-income countries and low- and middle-income countries, decision-making processes are necessary (access to essential medicines, patent regulation mechanisms, strengthening of all forms of prevention, development of accessible, equitable and cost-effective health systems) are generated within international fora that are not dominated by non-public and for-profit organizations (4,5).

The second threat to global health comes from the tendency to consider only individual risk factors and ignore social determinants and therefore every action and intervention aimed at countering the inequalities and dramatic social adversities that affect the health of the poorest and most vulnerable (6).

Obviously, (neo) colonialism and exclusively biomedical approaches lead to a disconnect between theoretical knowledge and real needs.

According to the Lancet Global Health editorial, pragmatic global health consists of adopting a perspective guided by the practical “consequences” of interventions rather than by strategies designed at the table and based on epidemiology and research far from understanding the real needs of local populations (7). Lancet refers to the notion of usability applied to health interventions which, therefore, should be useful, practical and concrete and with a clear impact on the health and well-being of real and concrete people who are part of real and concrete communities in concrete countries.

This pragmatism that looks at the real effects of the interventions seems obvious but it is in fact thereò which lacks a lot of action Global Health : just think of the hundreds of guidelines, protocols and manuals conceived and generated in centers very far from the places of their alleged application and, therefore, systematically not applied. The so-called implementation research it should, in fact, be a research that constructs its own questions and protocols starting from the concreteness of the needs it addresses.

However, thereò it would imply a radical disciplinary opening, that is decidedly multidisciplinary, multisectoral, transnational and multicultural strategies.

Qualitative research with an ethnographic and anthropological orientation should be part of the normal methodological baggage of the Global Healthbut is not so.

A thought that goes well beyond the clinical perspective but considers health systems, their equity, their universality, their functioning and financing mechanisms, should integrate exclusively clinical thinking and promote research on health systems, but this is not the case.

The consent and collaboration of the local communities in conceiving research protocols and in building intervention programs should be the basis of every action of the Global Healthbut is not so.

Finally, the empowerment of local actors should, once and for all, cease to be a statement of intent politically correct and become a real and necessary condition for being able to operate in the field of health.

Finally, let us not forget that the multi-sectoral, multidisciplinarity, multinationality and multiethnicity of the Global Health are absolutely not represented and reflected in non-public decision-making bodies, despite these bodies have a determining weight in global decision-making processes. All of these transformations constitute what the Lancet Global Health editorial condenses into the notion of Pragmatic global health. Difficult not to agree so evident and shareable are both the criticisms of the current modus operandi of the Global Health and the suggested fixes.

Who could refuse this sort of “manifesto” promoted by the Lancet?

Certainly none, but it would also be good to reflect on the fact that it is often the Lancet group itself, through the rich range of newspapers it produces, that contradicts what it preaches. All the policy of submissions, reviews and consequent publications are strongly affected by that asymmetry of power between the affluent West and poor countries, and it is by no means excluded that the commendable intent of the proposed manifesto is destined to remain a dead letter

