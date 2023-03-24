Global Heart Hub and Global Coalition on Aging

The Global Coalition on Aging (GCOA) and the Global Heart Hub (GHH) have the global position paper „Heart Valve Disease: Harnessing Innovation to Save Lives, Mitigation Costs, and Advance the Healthy Aging Agenda”, which builds on a cross-sector expert roundtable in December 2022 and examines how behavior and policy changes can best address HVD.

“The impact of HVD is all the more tragic because it is largely preventable,” said Michael Hodin, executive director of GCOA. “Prevalence and incidence are increasing as our society ages. It is time for societies and healthcare systems to embrace medical innovation that are available now and those to come in the future. In doing so, we will contribute to healthier aging and create economic benefits for all.”

As the population ages, HVD is increasingly becoming a life-threatening health concern and a costly burden on healthcare systems and public budgets. However, the disease is still largely under-recognized, at least in part, due to age-related prejudice.

“HVD can be detected by a simple stethoscope exam. Early diagnosis and treatment are central to positive aging,” said Neil Johnson, Managing Director of GHH, Chief Executive of Croí, the West of Ireland Cardiac & Stroke Foundation & National Institute for Prevention and Cardiovascular Health. “Despite international Best practice guidelines, significant improvements and rapid technological advances in treatment, there are major disparities, inequalities and deficits in the care pathway from diagnosis to treatment worldwide.”

In line with the UN Decade of Healthy Aging, the Roundtable experts called on a cross-sectoral coalition of leaders and organizations to prioritize and strengthen action on HVD, combat age-related stereotypes, which limit care, improve early detection and diagnosis, and ensure improved and widespread access to life-saving measures. There is an urgent need to ensure that patients and families, healthcare systems and societies can take advantage of the latest life-saving innovations.

“We need to transform the relationship between people with HVD and their care teams,” said Susan Strong, Founding President, Director of Patient Engagement, Heart Valve Voice US and an HVD patient. “This should be a true partnership that empowers people to embrace the disease, understand their treatment options and long-term care plans.”

