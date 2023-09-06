Global Increase in Early-Onset Cancer Cases: Examining the Trends and Factors Driving the Rise

Study Finds Significant Global Increase in Early-Onset Cancers, But Experts Urge Caution

A recent study published in BMJ Oncology has reported a significant increase in early-onset cancers worldwide. The study, one of the largest cancer studies conducted globally, analyzed cancer diagnoses among individuals under the age of 50. It found that the incidence of early-onset cancers has risen by 79.1% between 1990 and 2019.

The research involved an international team of experts who examined data from the Global Burden Disease (GBD) study, which provides a comprehensive picture of disease burden and mortality across 204 countries. The analysis revealed that deaths from early-onset cancer increased by 27.7% during the study period. Breast cancer emerged as the most frequently diagnosed form of cancer, with a significant increase observed in regions of Asia.

However, the study also highlighted that the factors driving this increase in early-onset cancer cases are not entirely clear. The growing prevalence of a westernized lifestyle and improved cancer screening have likely played a role, but more research is needed to determine other contributing factors.

The study noted that the incidence of early-onset breast cancer has increased even in countries where routine screening has not been introduced. This suggests that changes in reproductive factors, such as earlier age at menarche, use of oral contraceptives, nulliparity, older age at first birth, and lack of breastfeeding, along with physical indicators like higher body mass index and behavioral factors such as physical inactivity and alcohol consumption could be linked to the rising incidence of early-onset breast cancer.

Despite the alarming findings, experts not involved in the study urge caution in interpreting the results. They point out that the study’s methodology has limitations, as it presents absolute numbers instead of age-standardized rates. This means that the reported numbers do not take into account demographic changes like population growth and aging, and some increases may be attributed to improved screening and reporting of cases.

Professor Dorothy Bennett, a cell biology expert, agrees with this assessment. She emphasizes that the global increase in early-onset cancer cases may be partly accounted for by a significant increase in the world‘s population during the study period.

The study also revealed downward trends in some incidence rates per 100,000 people, such as liver cancer, which is largely caused by the hepatitis B virus, and nasopharyngeal cancer, often attributable to the Epstein-Barr virus. These findings highlight the importance of vaccination in preventing certain types of cancer.

The research team emphasized that lifestyle factors play a significant role in the development of early-onset cancer. They recommend promoting a healthy lifestyle, including a healthy diet, limited tobacco and alcohol consumption, and regular physical activity, as a means to reduce the burden of early-onset cancer.

While the study’s findings raise concerns about the global increase in early-onset cancers, experts stress the need for further research to fully understand the factors driving this increase and to develop effective prevention strategies.

