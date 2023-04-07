The international project of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Medicines for Neglected Diseases (DNDi) initiative aims to develop new antibiotics in the fight against antibiotic resistance. GARD is also designed to promote the responsible use of antibiotics to ensure that they are as effective as possible, while ensuring fair access for all people when they need it.

Starting today, the seed capital needed to set up a scientific strategy, an initial research and development portfolio, and a founding team is available. Germany closely supported the development of the partnership and is supporting the start with €500,000. In their declaration in Berlin in 2015, the G7 health ministers already pointed out the need to develop such a partnership.

Combating antibiotic resistance is an important concern of the Federal Ministry of Health. Germany has been pursuing a cross-sectoral approach to combating antibiotic resistance for years. In May 2015, the Federal Cabinet adopted the German Antimicrobial Resistance Strategy (DART 2020). Efforts to combat antibiotic resistance will be consistently continued with DART 2020. Monitoring systems for antibiotic resistance and antibiotic consumption are to be further expanded in order to identify new pathogens and resistances at an early stage. In addition, the population and medical staff should be better informed about the resistance and hygiene problems. At this year’s World Health Assembly in Geneva, Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe presented a first interim report on the implementation of the DART 2020.

In addition to activities at national level, the topic is also on the international agenda. In 2015, the World Health Assembly adopted a global action plan on antimicrobial resistance. Germany supports its timely implementation with various activities, such as financial support for GARD or cooperation with other countries to build the necessary capacities to combat antibiotic resistance. At the G7 summit and the meeting of the G7 health ministers last year under the German G7 presidency, Germany advocated increased commitment to combating antibiotic resistance.