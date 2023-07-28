Glossopyrosis of the Tongue: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment Options

Glossopyrosis of the tongue is a very common but also difficult to manage and decipher condition that causes many problems. While not a serious disease, the glossopyrosis it is very boring and can result from a variety of different conditions affecting the oral cavity, the stomach, the throat and even pathologies such as diabetes. Understand the set of symptoms it is also important to know how to move and therefore what the cures for this type of problem can be.

Glossopyrosis is an intense burning in the tongue that can occur over its entire extension or over a specific portion. This condition occurs as a result of tooth injuries, burns, irritants, allergies, stomach problems, conditions such as scarlet fever, diabetes, drugs, hormonal therapies, stress. In addition to burning, there may be dry mouth, taste changes, tingling on the tongue.

The sensation is between burning and heat, it can also radiate to the whole mouth. The first causes are certainly to be found in the diet. For example, those who use spicy, hot or acidic foods, those who consume a lot of alcohol or caffeine. Then there are secondary factors, such as irritation due to teeth, trauma, injury, problems caused for example by an emerging tooth or the machine, bruxism or tongue mobility, dry mouth to burns. Allergies and reactions to specific materials should also be identified. They are also to be considered related oral lichen planus, candidiasis, herpes labialis. There may be aphthae, vomiting, gastritis.

The type of intervention it depends a lot on what the conditions are and above all on what caused the problem. If of mechanical origin, it must be removed or supported with special elements that avoid impact. If instead it is an infectious problem then it will be necessary to proceed with the drugs.

Anxiety and stress can result tongue burning together with anemia, menopause, thyroid dysfunction, vascular malformations, exanthematous diseases and HIV. For this reason, the symptom should not be underestimated, even if it is not serious as such it could lead to the discovery of another more important pathology.

Among the top-notch approaches are antifungals or antibiotics for an infection, antihistamines for allergies or products to improve the moisture in the mouth where the deficit is the production of saliva. The question is different if the symptomatology is due to another pathology. However, contacting your doctor is essential if the situation does not seem to subside in 24/48 hours.

