Home » GLP-1 RA Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs Tied to Lower Colon Cancer Risk
Health

GLP-1 RA Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs Tied to Lower Colon Cancer Risk

by admin
GLP-1 RA Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs Tied to Lower Colon Cancer Risk

A new study suggests that popular diabetes and weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Zepbound may also reduce users’ risk of developing colon cancer. These medications belong to a class of diabetes medications known as glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 AR).

Researchers at Case Western Reserve School of Medicine in Cleveland found that people with diabetes who took one of these medications had lower odds of developing colon cancer compared to those who took other diabetes medications, such as metformin or insulin. The study, which was published in JAMA Oncology, tracked the outcomes of 1.2 million Americans with diabetes treated with some type of diabetes medication between 2005 and 2019.

Patients who received a GLP-1 RA to control diabetes were 44 percent less likely to develop colon cancer during the study period compared with people who received insulin, the researchers reported. This reduction in risk also held true when compared to patients using metformin, regardless of their weight.

The findings are important as colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in the United States, with 153,000 new cases diagnosed each year, and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths, claiming more than 52,500 lives annually.

For more information about GLP-1 rheumatoid arthritis medications, visit the Mayo Clinic.

See also  Barre Training: A Total Body Workout for Toning and Strengthening

You may also like

Europa League: Atalanta-Sporting Lisbon 2-1, the Dea comeback...

we move towards silent consent

German Bundestag – Experts advocate strengthening medically supported...

Cancer research: only 20% of studies on new...

Cholesterol is fought at breakfast: I’ll reveal a...

Pop star Michael about stroke – with the...

Unlocking the Therapeutic Potential of Knitting: How a...

Protected from Covid even without antibodies: the “hidden”...

Requested reimbursement for drugs purchased abroad

Help with fatigue: Five signs of a protein...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy