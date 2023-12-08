A new study suggests that popular diabetes and weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Zepbound may also reduce users’ risk of developing colon cancer. These medications belong to a class of diabetes medications known as glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 AR).

Researchers at Case Western Reserve School of Medicine in Cleveland found that people with diabetes who took one of these medications had lower odds of developing colon cancer compared to those who took other diabetes medications, such as metformin or insulin. The study, which was published in JAMA Oncology, tracked the outcomes of 1.2 million Americans with diabetes treated with some type of diabetes medication between 2005 and 2019.

Patients who received a GLP-1 RA to control diabetes were 44 percent less likely to develop colon cancer during the study period compared with people who received insulin, the researchers reported. This reduction in risk also held true when compared to patients using metformin, regardless of their weight.

The findings are important as colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in the United States, with 153,000 new cases diagnosed each year, and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths, claiming more than 52,500 lives annually.

For more information about GLP-1 rheumatoid arthritis medications, visit the Mayo Clinic.

