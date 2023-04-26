Glucomannan | because it makes you lose weight | the new slimming supplement | goodbye constipation

What is a glucomannan supplement for and how does it help you lose weight and regain physical relief.

Glucomannan supplementIs it really that convenient? Apparently yes. This product is obtained from a plant called Amorphophallus konjac, which has a rather unique appearance. It is in fact a vegetable that has a corolla consisting of a sort of tube surrounded by a large enveloping petal, to describe it with simple words.

Additional characteristic signs of this plant are the color, often close to that of the meat, and the smell, which instead recalls rotten meat. It is a device of nature to attract insects to itself.

And the glucomannan supplement consists of the polysaccharide which is extrapolated from this plant, made of molecules of mannose and glucose, which are two natural sugars. The appearance of this ingredient is peculiar.

We are talking about a granular-looking powder, very viscous and with hydrophilic properties. Once immersed in water, it forms a sort of jelly which grows in volume to a very considerable extent.

Glucomannan supplement, how it works

Among its properties there is an aid given to the digestive system to complete its processes. For this reason it is an excellent ingredient to be included in a specific product, hence the food supplements.

And a glucomannan supplement has the purpose of relaxing the digestive system and also facilitating the absorption of cholesterol, slowing down the assimilation of blood sugar and triglycerides.

Another consequence of taking this product derives from the laxative properties that derive from it. All this helps to lose weight, and there is also a satiating action that leads us not to eat, since glucomannan is subject to swelling in contact with liquids.

Where can this product be purchased? First of all in herbalist shops and similar shops, but it is probable that you can also find it in the special departments in supermarkets and pharmacies.

What are the known contraindications?

Among other things, glucomannan is not only found in ad hoc supplements but also in pasta and drinks that use it as an ingredient, as well as in many other products of the food industry.

There are gods side effects related to your recruitment? Yes. Amounts not appropriate to those indicated on the packaging of the glucomannan product you are taking could lead to:

abdominal swelling;

meteorism;

diarrhea;

For this reason, it is always advisable to follow the instructions given in the specific brochure and which must be attached on the basis of the current regulations in force in terms of food safety.