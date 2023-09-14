Gluten Free Days: Raising Awareness and Celebrating Sicilian Cuisine

Two-day event in Sicily raises awareness about celiac disease and gluten intolerance

On September 16 and 17, the town of Sortino in the province of Syracuse, Sicily, will host an event called “Taste and Wellbeing” aimed at promoting awareness about celiac disease and gluten intolerance. The event, which is co-financed by the Sicilian Region – Department for Productive Activities and organized by Ermes Comunicazione, Cna, Municipality of Sortino, Aic (Italian Celiac Association), and Asp, is the only one of its kind in Sicily and has become a pivotal point for the food sector catering to celiacs.

Silvia Spadaro, President of Ermes Comunicazione, expressed her happiness about the event, stating, “We are happy to be able to present an event which combines gluten-free food and wine excellences and more, our land and our talents.” The event aims to promote Sicilian entrepreneurs who have embraced the gluten-free market, showcasing locally produced gluten-free products. It will feature an expo and taste workshops that explain the origin, processing methods, and unique characteristics of the products. Entertainment activities such as a photography contest and experiential tourism experiences will also be included. In addition, an app dedicated to gluten-free living will be launched as part of the project.

The event will bring together artisans, entrepreneurs, restaurateurs, and owners of Sicilian gastronomic companies and pastry shops in Sortino to showcase gluten-free products and discuss actions and measures that can be taken to improve the dining experience for celiacs.

Rosanna Magnano, President of Cna Syracuse, praised the event, stating, “This year too we are paying great attention to disseminating and understanding celiac disease and the needs of celiacs who eat outside the home. This event is just one moment in a broader process which sees us committed to spreading the culture of hospitality in absolute safety for all those with special needs.” The Cna has been organizing courses and training sessions for operators in the food sector to ensure the safety and well-being of celiac customers.

The Gluten Free Days program includes show cooking, workshops, live music, guided tours, exhibitions, and excursions, aiming to combine food and wine, experiential tourism, and knowledge of the historical, natural, and artistic riches of the area.

The event will kick off in Piazza Giovanni Verga, in Sortino, on September 16, with the opening of food stands and will continue with a diverse program of events. Representatives from Asp of Syracuse and the mayor of Sortino, Vincenzo Parlato, were also present at the event’s presentation.

Miriam Forte, councilor and volunteer from the Italian Celiac Association of Sicily, will be present in Sortino to welcome visitors and provide information on the Association’s activities. Paolo Baronello, President of Aic Sicilia, expressed his pride in the increasing awareness towards celiac disease, stating, “Events like these are important to make people understand how much progress has been made and how much work is being done in the interest of celiacs.”

To further assist celiacs, apps for gluten-free living that provide updated information on suitable commercial establishments and valuable dietary advice will be released in October. The project also includes the creation of a website and an app dedicated to the gluten-free community, offering real-time information on where to shop gluten-free, events, recipes, and access to experts for advice.

Moreover, the project aims to spread awareness about celiac disease and gluten intolerance among schools through information meetings. Sicily is the sixth region in Italy for the number of celiacs, with the number continually rising. As a result, many Sicilian companies have converted to produce gluten-free products, which are also exported nationally and internationally with great success.

In October, another two-day event dedicated to gluten-free living will be held, focusing on students and the training of restaurateurs. Finally, the Taste Laboratory, in collaboration with Slow Food Sicilia, will also be featured.

