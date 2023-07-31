Gluten Intolerance: Don’t Eat These Surprising Foods

Do you suffer from gluten intolerance or gluten sensitivity? Then the only promising therapy is to avoid gluten for life. But there is gluten in many foods – even if you don’t think so at first glance.

For people who are affected by celiac disease, this means: lifelong avoidance of foods containing gluten. But sometimes that can be really difficult. The “glue protein” is hidden in many products because it is contained in wheat, spelt, rye, unripe spelt and barley. If you have to or want to eat gluten-free, you should stay away from the following products…

What actually is celiac disease?

A distinction must be made between gluten intolerance (celiac disease) and gluten sensitivity. According to the German Nutrition Society (DGE), about one percent of the population suffers from celiac disease.

In this autoimmune disease, when gluten is eaten, the body produces antibodies that target the gut tissue. The consequences for those affected are abdominal pain, flatulence, diarrhea and even iron deficiency and vomiting.

Supermarkets are offering more and more gluten-free products

In many cases it is made very easy for us: the supermarket shelves now offer many gluten-free products, which you can recognize by the logo with the crossed-out ear of corn. Other foods don’t make it so easy for you, some contain gluten, although you might not think so.

Gluten in chocolate?

Supposedly harmless sweets such as chocolate or gummy bears can definitely contain gluten. Barley malt is often used by the food industry as a sweetener, and flavorings can also contain gluten. The same applies to chewing gum, candies and rice cakes. It is always advisable to look at the list of ingredients.

Anyone who does not tolerate gluten must also be careful with ice cream

Even if you feel like ice cream, you shouldn’t just hit the nearest ice cream parlor unless they offer specially declared gluten-free ice cream.

It’s better to use packaged ice cream with a clear list of ingredients. Because of its stabilizing properties, gluten protein is often used in the production of ice cream. And the waffles can also contain traces of gluten.

Sushi – Attention, soy sauce containing gluten

At first glance, the main ingredients of sushi don’t exactly sound like a gluten bomb. However, finished sushi may contain vinegar containing gluten.

Rice vinegar is traditionally used to flavor sushi rice, which may contain gluten. Industrially produced soy sauces can also contain gluten.

Gluten in dairy products – you should be careful here

As a rule, despite gluten intolerance, you can consume most types of cheese without hesitation, provided they are unprocessed or cream cheese. However, if it contains herbs or fruit, it is better to take a closer look at the cheese. Cheese is not just cheese…

Blue cheese, processed cheese and light cheese may contain gluten. Harz cheese could be coated with beer containing gluten-containing barley. A release agent containing gluten is also often used in grated cheese. The following applies to yoghurt and quark products: if it is the natural version, it should not contain any gluten.

These sausage and meat products contain gluten

Also be careful with sausages and sausages: many types contain flour as a binding agent. Play it safe and buy products that have the crossed-out ear of corn printed on them.

Dried fruit – gluten could be in there

Even if it sounds absurd at first: The German Celiac Society warns of gluten that could be contained in dried fruit. The reason lies in the production: When filling, the conveyor belts can be floured so that the fruit does not stick together.

Potatoes are gluten free? There are exceptions

Potatoes are naturally gluten-free. However, if you want to treat yourself to industrially manufactured potato products, such as potato pancakes, croquettes or potato gratin, caution is advised: Wheat flour is also used here as a separating agent or binding agent.

Spice mixtures – pay attention to the list of ingredients

If you use fresh herbs or pure spices when cooking, you don’t need to worry. It is different with spice mixtures, because the gluten protein is also a popular binding agent. It is therefore very likely that packet soups also contain gluten.

If you don’t feel like cooking or don’t have the time, you can use ready-made products. However, these are unsuitable for celiac patients because they often contain gluten. Better you motivate yourself to pre-cook and freeze larger batches. Then you not only have an eye on the gluten content, but also eat healthier.

Gluten in ketchup and mustard

Gluten is also used as a stabilizer in sauces. Ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise can therefore contain gluten – always take a look at the list of ingredients.

Not just beer! These drinks contain gluten

If you have to eat gluten-free, you should avoid certain alcoholic beverages. Classic beer, liqueurs, mulled wine and blended whiskey contain gluten. No problem – at least with regard to the gluten content – are wine, sparkling wine, prosecco, fruit brandies, schnapps, clear brandies, rum and gin. Gluten-free beer is now also available in some shops.

If you really want to be on the safe side, find out more about gluten-free foods from experts. Reliable sources of information with a good overview are the German Celiac Society (DZG) or the German Nutritional Advice and Information Network (DEBInet).

