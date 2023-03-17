Of R.Z.

Blood sugar it is a very important indicator of the health of our body. Abnormal values ​​can in fact indicate the presence of even important pathologies, such as diabetes. Hypoglycemia is commonly associated with diabetic disease, and occurs when a person takes too much insulin. This condition, however, can also occur due to the practice of intense physical activity, excessive alcohol consumption or even following the presence of a disease, such as Addison’s disease. But if a low glycemic value should worry, it doesn’t mean that a high index should reassure, on the contrary. Hyperglycemiain fact, it can still hide the presence of an important medical condition that should not be underestimated.

Blood sugar measures the level of glucose in the blood, simple sugar that derives from the digestion of carbohydrates introduced with the diet. The concentration of the latter is regulated by two hormones that have opposite action, insulin and glucagon.

• Insulin is a protein hormoneproduced by the pancreas. Its action acts on many functions of the body. It facilitates the passage of glucose from the blood to the cells, which use it as an energy source, also causing a hypoglycaemic action. Among its most important functions is that of blocking the release of sugars produced by the liver.

• Glucagon is a polypeptide hormone secreted by the endocrine part of the pancreas. It has hyperglycaemic action and therefore is an insulin antagonist. Glucagon administration causes a rapid decrease in liver glycogen and a consequent increase in blood sugar. Glucagon secretion is stimulated by states of hypoglycemia (example: fasting or prolonged physical activity of medium-high intensity).

Your blood sugar levels

In subjects not suffering from diabetes or other alterations of sugar metabolism, fasting blood sugar, after at least 8 hours, is generally between 60-99 mg/dl. After a meal, even a large one, blood sugar can exceed 140 mg/dl. If, on the other hand, the glycemia determined on a blood sample, fasting and in conditions of tranquillity, is confirmed > 126mg/dl on two different occasions, it is possible that we are dealing with a case of diabetes mellitus. There are also “transient” cases of “stress-induced” hyperglycemia. In this case, the origin of the anomalous blood sugar level could be the result of the presence of serious pathologies such as heart disease of the infarct type, infectious or post-surgical problems. Taking steroids, beta-blockers, and antipsychotics can skew blood glucose readings.

Foods that raise blood sugar

Among the foods that can help the body quickly recover an optimal blood sugar level are carbohydrates, present in foods such as cereals, fruits, vegetables, dairy products and sweets.

Remedies to lower blood sugar

Let’s start by saying that the best approach to lowering blood sugar is the one that assumes a change in one’s lifestyle. Leaving aside the use of drugs, a matter specifically for doctors, the two most important interventions to follow include a more balanced diet and greater physical activity, to be carried out even at low intensity but daily. In any case, reducing the total amount of calories in meals is the first step to take. It is essential to eat more fiber and lean proteins, limit sugars and refined cereals and drink lots of water (but do not overdo it). Physical exercise and good quality sleep will ultimately improve the quality of life, lowering stress levels and the most diverse emotional tensions.

A separate paragraph should be dedicated to pregnant women

During pregnancy, fasting blood sugar <90 mg/dl and <120 mg/dl 1 hour after a meal are considered optimal values. If a normal diet is not enough, and gentle physical activity does not lead to noticeable results, you should consult your doctor. The risk, in fact, is that of developing gestational diabetes: we speak of gestational diabetes in the event that even a single value above the threshold is detected:

• fasting equal to or greater than 92 mg/dl.

• at 1 hour equal to or greater than 180 mg/dl.

• at 2 hours equal to or greater than 153 mg/dl.

More exposed to the possibility of developing the disease are women with polycystic ovaries and those with serious lack of sleep. Among the risk factors is being overweight, present before pregnancy, as well as excessive weight gain in the first months of gestation.

Symptoms of gestational diabetes

• increased thirst;

• increased diuresis;

• weight loss despite increased hunger;

• frequent infections (cystitis);

• vision disturbances.

The risks

Uncontrolled gestational diabetes increases the risk of complications during pregnancy as well as those at the time of delivery. The pathology also exposes to fetal malformations and intrauterine death.

Important

All the advice given in this article has only an illustrative purpose and must necessarily be discussed first with your doctor, so as to ascertain possible contraindications with respect to your health conditions.