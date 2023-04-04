Glyphosate and Aluminum: Cause of Neurological Diseases?

We are confronted with numerous environmental toxins every day. Glyphosate contamination in particular has increased significantly in recent decades.

A publication in the journal Agricultural Sciences from 2015 ( 1 ) hypothesizes that increased intake of glyphosate and aluminum leads to an increased incidence of various neurological diseases. The authors describe damage to the epiphysis (pineal gland) as one of the central damage mechanisms, which leads, among other things, to a disturbed sleep-wake cycle. The joint occurrence of these two toxins should even increase their harmful effects.

The scientists evaluated the results of a large number of studies and analyzed data on the use of glyphosate and the occurrence of neurological diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia and autism in the USA.

The herbicide glyphosate

Glyphosate is the most commonly used herbicide worldwide. It kills all plants that have not been purposefully genetically engineered to survive herbicide use. Glyphosate accumulates in all parts of the plant and is therefore also ingested by humans with food, both plant-based and animal-based. Numerous studies show the toxicity of glyphosate, e.g. B. its carcinogenic effect, and the harmful effects on the environment. The toxicity is significantly increased by other ingredients that are contained in herbicides such as Roundup in addition to glyphosate ( 2 ). Glyphosate is currently authorized in the EU until December 15, 2023 ( 3 ).

Therefore, wherever possible, choose organically grown food in order not to further support the use of glyphosate in our environment and of course also to protect yourself from glyphosate residues in food.

Aluminum is widely used

The light metal aluminum has a variety of uses. It can cause great damage in the body. Possible intake sources of aluminum are e.g. B. vaccines, food packaging such as aluminum trays, cookware, pretzels, deodorants, medicines, but also our drinking water. Aluminum damages nerve cells and is associated with dementia, Alzheimer’s and autism, among other things.

You can also find out how to derive aluminum and protect yourself from it on our website (see previous link).

The epiphysis is highly susceptible to toxins

The epiphysis or pineal gland is an endocrine, i.e. hormone-producing gland located in the diencephalon. When it is dark, it forms the hormone melatonin from serotonin, which makes you tired and thus controls the sleep-wake cycle. The epiphysis lies outside the blood-brain barrier and is heavily supplied with blood. For this reason, it is particularly sensitive to environmental toxins and is often affected early on when the nervous system is damaged. Accordingly, many neurological diseases are associated with sleep disorders (1).

The more glyphosate, the more common neurological diseases

In the publication mentioned, the scientists looked at whether there could be a connection between the use of glyphosate and the occurrence of neurological diseases (e.g. autism) and found the following (1):

·The use of genetically modified, herbicide-resistant grain and soya has increased significantly: in 1996 the share was less than 10%, in 2012 it was already around 90%. At the same time, the use of glyphosate increased. In 2012, about 90% of grain and soybeans in the US were treated with glyphosate.

The frequency of diagnosing the following symptoms or diseases has increased in parallel with the use of glyphosate: sleep disorders, autism in children, ADHD, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Glyphosate and aluminum: How the toxins damage the body

Glyphosate and aluminum can harm the organism in different ways:

Glyphosate reduces the levels of essential amino acids in food

The herbicide disrupts the formation of the amino acids tryptophan, tyrosine and phenylalanine in the food plants. However, tryptophan is the starting substance of the important neurotransmitter serotonin, from which the sleep hormone melatonin is formed, among other things.

Aluminum and glyphosate contribute to melatonin deficiency

A lack of melatonin can lead to disruption of the day-night rhythm and (because melatonin protects the nerve cells) to various types of damage to the nerve cells by toxins ¨. Neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s are associated with a lack of melatonin.

Glyphosate damages the intestinal flora

Harmful bacteria such as B. Clostridium difficile become prevalent in the presence of glyphosate. This bacterium produces the toxin p-cresol, which in turn increases the absorption of aluminum from the intestine. An increased presence of p-cresol in animals and humans is also associated with autism.

Aluminum and glyphosate damage important liver detoxification enzymes

They reduce the detoxification capacity of the liver, which in turn increases the burden on the body of toxins.

Aluminum and glyphosate promote vitamin D deficiency

As a result of the above-mentioned damage to the liver enzymes (which would be important for the formation of vitamin D), a vitamin D deficiency can arise or be exacerbated. Since vitamin D also has various tasks in the brain and nervous system, a deficiency can promote the development of neurological diseases.

Aluminum and glyphosate interfere with the formation of the red blood pigment

This leads to a reduced capacity of the blood to transport oxygen, i.e. anemia, and thus to a worsened oxygen supply to the tissues, which of course further promotes the development of the disease – especially in organs with a high blood supply, such as the kidneys and the brain. The absorption of aluminum in the epiphysis is even increased in the case of a lack of oxygen (hypoxia) and the consumption of melatonin increases at the same time. Hypoxia is also considered a possible cause of premature birth and leads to an increased rate of autism.

Aluminum promotes calcification of the epiphysis

The pineal gland accumulates aluminum more than other areas of the brain. Aluminum is said to be an important triggering factor for increasing calcification of the epiphysis. Calcification of the epiphysis, in turn, is associated with the development of Alzheimer’s.