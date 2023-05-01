“Go back to sleep, that’s the best thing for you”

Luciana Littizzetto dedicates the space of the letter to Che tempo che fa to Micol Incorvaia who a few days ago said she was “shocked” at being…

Luciana Littizzetto dedicates the space of the letter to Che tempo che Fa to Micol Incorvaia who a few days ago said she had stayed “upset” at being woken up at 9.30 in the morning by an Amazon courier who had buzzed her. It was the ex gieffina on social media who had told the story, sparking the controversy. But yesterday Luciana also thought about it to say 4 to Edardo Tavassi’s girlfriend, indeed Littizzetto had the Amazon courier “write” to reply to Micol.

Micol Incorvaia: «The Amazon courier rang at 9.30. She woke me up and forced me out of bed, I’m shocked”

Luciana Littizzetto writes to Micol Incorvaia

«I wanted to tell what happened to poor Micol Incorvaia. The Amazon courier woke her up at 9:30 and forced her out of bed. She said she was shocked. I found this news wonderful, she was shaken and traumatized. You wake up at half past 9, take those three steps from the bed to the intercom, who will it be, you get scared. She was exhausted from selfies, you know you’re shaken. She has been in the house of the GF Vip for six months and her rhythms will be off. But most of the other people have their third breakfast at that hour. If those upstairs redo the parquet, what do you do, call Digos?». Luciana’s usual surgical irony gets straight to the point. But she doesn’t stop because the “operation” is not over.

The message from the Amazon delivery man

«But now I have received a message from the Amazon delivery man asking me to give this letter to Micol. I’ll read it to you immediately so she will hear. “Dear Micol, big vip brother. Great sister of Incorvaia, gentlemen of Signorini. I’m the Amazon delivery man. She’s sorry for pulling you out of bed at that infamous time, forcing you to take a walk from the cot to the intercom. I should have guessed you were still asleep, exhausted from selfies… I felt dirty in my soul. Guilty up to the third degree of judgment. Name me as well as Big Brother and condemn me without even televoting. – continued Luciana Littizzetto – I who had comfortably gotten up at five to go and collect the van and at six started my round of deliveries. My mistake. I had to wait for you to wake up honey, plucking my nose hair for a couple of hours waiting”. And keeps going.

Micol Incorvaia, age, sexual orientation and curiosity. Who is the first finalist of the Gf Vip and what are her chances of winning?

“Indeed, I’m sorry if I knocked you without even a freshly baked croissant from Cannavacciuolo. Forgive us Micol, we Amazon delivery men are spoiled people who work 30 hours a day, pay a mortgage and buy things in installments… we are not humble like you. You know Micol, if you see us yellow it’s not because we have oriental origins. It’s because we keep the pee all day long so we don’t waste time. Think that I piss during the holidays, so as not to delay the rhythms. Sorry Miki. I would like to write you more but I have to make 18 deliveries in half an hour. I wish you a good appetite, I think it’s about time…”And finally, the jab: “Let’s exchange numbers and call me whenever you want, even at night, when you come back from the disco if it’s better for you, I get dressed and I’ll arrive. Goodnight Micol, go back to sleep, that’s the best thing for you».

