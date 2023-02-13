Napoli does not slow down their run, waiting for tonight’s Inter match they beat Cremonese 1-0 and go +16, brings home the ninth consecutive league victory to Maradona enjoying another evening of celebration. Such a long streak of home successes is a record in the three-point era, we have to go back to 1990, the year of the second championship in which Maradona and his teammates won eleven in a row at Fuorigrotta.

It took a classy sharp note from one of the talents of his best youth at Napoli to unlock the match against Cremonese. Kvaratskhelia sent the ball into the corner, Carnesecchi only touched it without being able to avoid the goal. It happened at minute number 22, on Kvara’s twenty-second birthday. Napoli, on the pitch with the shirt dedicated to Valentine’s Day as in the Coppa Italia match, hadn’t shone in the approach to the match, making various mistakes in the construction of the maneuver. In the 9th minute Lozano also had to make a providential defensive fallback to deprive Vasquez of the possibility of kicking on goal from one of the many crosses made by Sernicola. In the first twenty minutes Napoli held control of the game but had produced only a couple of shots from the edge of the box with Di Lorenzo and Mario Rui who challenged Carnesecchi.

After the goal, Napoli held the field, set the pace of the game, built other offensive situations but the Cremonese, orphaned by Okereke and Dessers above all, remained inside the match and sometimes especially with Sernicola on the right wing tried to face from the parts of Meret. In the final part of the first half Kvaratskhelia calls for a penalty for a contact with Ferrari but the entity of the intervention is not considered sufficient by the referee Massimi. In the second half the score does not change, Vasquez risks the second yellow card for an intervention on Lozano, the referee Massimi lets it go. In the 53rd minute Carnesecchi had to deflect a shot by Lozano for a corner kick. Doubling down rewards one of the head-to-tail stats in the match. Napoli is the team that has scored the most goals in Serie A from set-piece play: sixteen while Cremonese have the record for goals conceded in this way. Corner kick from the right, Di Lorenzo takes off at the near post, Kim intervenes, then Osimhen deposits the ball into the net. It is his eighteenth goal of the season, the seventeenth in the league, with an average of one goal every 88 minutes and in 2023 he wrote his name on the scoresheet in the last six league games. See also Who is Arion, the sixteen year old who hacked Microsoft, Vodafone and Nvidia

The unpronounceable last name: burning coal (and the «V» sounds «U») The Messi of Georgia, or Zizì Messi? No, Cristiano Ronaldo Fleeing the Russo-Ukrainian War Beat Milan and Tottenham The Italian dictionary