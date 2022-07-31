Coffee Stain has announced that its upcoming sequel (namely, the trilogy), Goat Simulator 3, will officially launch this November. Heading to PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, we’re told the game will debut on November 17, and with that date announcement in mind, physical and digital pre-orders for the game are now open.

In addition to this, Coffee Stain has also lifted the curtain on the various upcoming versions of Goat Simulator 3.Pre-Udder EditionThe game and some “shaky” pre-order gear will be included. on the other hand,Digital Downgrade EditionIt will come with various remakes of Goat Simulator’s past.

Those looking for something more substantial can take a lookGoat In A Box Editionwhich comes with the following set of goodies:

physical content

Game script

custom goat box

goat wool

steel book

3 postcards

double sided poster

digital content

Game and Soundtrack Discs

front breast gear

Remastered Skins and Gear: Old School Pyrgo, MMO, GoatZ, Wasted Space, Payday

digital soundtrack

3D print file (PC only)

Check out the game’s new trailer below.