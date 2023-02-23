Brothers are fighting at the foot of the statue of Lenin. After a manly confrontation with a Tsarist and Muscovite factionmade more angular by the abundant libations, the precious outpost is conquered by the Siberian section of the National Liberation Movement (Nod). It is the organization that has become famous in recent years for the beatings and charges against the processions of the «Navalniti»the young supporters of Alexei Navalny, a detail that perhaps also explains the rapid outcome of the dispute.

The monument to the founding father, the second tallest in the capital, is wrapped in beckoning flags the colors of the St. George ribbon, symbol of the Russian victory in the Great Patriotic War. The location is strategic. From here we have a wide view on the big screen at the gates of the Luzhniki stadium, and at the same time we are within walking distance of the field kitchens set up by fake militarywhich they distribute «the rations of our soldiers of the Special Military Operation»a pan of boiling buckwheat with sausage.

Sergey, the boss, quickly summarizes the Nod program. Back to the 1945 Borders by annexation of all former Soviet republicsnone excluded, restoration of Russian sovereignty, and while we are at it, liberation from any type of colonial dependence on the USA, with unspecified methods, it is assumed that they are not peaceful.

But now stop talking, we sing. The concert can only begin with the Liubé, Vladimir Putin's favorite group, which owes its name to a town in the Moscow suburbs that became famous in the 1990s for being the melting pot of the most ferocious criminal gangs of the time. "Sergeant, you must believe in the soldier's soul, she will lead us to glory" is the refrain. All together, the singer intimates. Sergey and his comrades perform the verse intonation with their hand on their heart.

It’s not folklore. Quite simply, they believe it. There are about twenty people who have come from Orenburg, at the foot of the Urals, and from Kuzbass, the largest coal basin in Russia, southwestern Siberia. They arrived by bus, a two and a half day journey for almost 4,000 kilometres. None of them have a ticket to enter this celebration which anticipates Defender of the Fatherland Day and seen through Western eyes looks very much like an ultranationalism fair. “It doesn’t matter, just be there,” says Yurij, a lanky Siberian waving a flag with the inscription “For the motherland, for sovereignty, for Putin”. Nod is such an extreme formation that it has been banned from any presentable forum. “It’s pure hypocrisy,” he says, winking at the stadium. “They’re repeating our passwords.” He greets us with the cry of God, country and family.

Inside, it is a large concert by invitation for at least 80,000 people. You enter only with the ticket, a facsimile of a Russian flag, available through regional associations. Three hundred rubles of incentive, the equivalent of two packs of cigarettes, and an indispensable blanket to protect themselves from the fierce cold, 15 below zero at two in the afternoon, which will force many spectators and then the organizers themselves to surrender early. Some Telegram channels claim that there is also a set of instructions in the package, including the items “deny having received any reward, avoid answering journalists’ questions”.

The formula is the well-oiled one of large pro-government rallies. A couple of successful presenters, the stage with three catwalks set up at the back of the pitch that hosted the 2018 World Cup final, many guests, a single common thread. Unlike the last few occasions, maybe stronger tones. Singers Akim Apacev and Darya Frei sing a Ukrainian dirge with adapted words. «The Nazi demons were buried in the Azovstal factory…». Nikolay Romanenko, a soldier decorated with the Order of Courage, sings a rap to the melody of Katiuscia, the most famous Soviet folk song, which in Italian is the theme of the partisan anthem The wind blows. «I don't know what awaits us / but I know that we will surely win / it's a war, that we didn't start / but we will end it, I don't know when / but our flag will fly in Berlin / while we wait I'm not afraid to get my hands dirty blood". The original text was less gruesome.

At 16.30 the long-awaited moment arrives. Putin takes the stage. He only speaks for five minutes, with concepts consistent with the event and theological excursion attached. “Defender of the Fatherland. There is something huge, powerful, mystical and sacred in these words. It is no coincidence that the best-known prayer begins with the Our Father, it is no coincidence that we say Motherland: because there is something very close to every person, to every soul. After all, homeland and family are the same thing. When we are united like today, we have no equal. All our people are defenders of the fatherland. Hurray!». At the same time as the president leaves, at least 20,000 people get up to go to the gates. Patriotic faith knows no bounds, but even the cold is no joke. Wrapped in thermal blankets, Sergey and the others resist fearlessly under Lenin’s stern gaze. “Like 1943.”