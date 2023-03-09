At 102, he teaches fitness classes four days a week. About a dozen participate in her courses, whom the over 100-year-old instructor guides with agility through the movements. “Back!” commands Jean Bailey, throwing her arms up in the air, while the women of Omaha’s Elk Ridge Village Senior Living begin arm rotations quickly. The story of Ms Bailey, who is 102 years old and lives in the independent living quarters of the aged care facility was told by the Washington Post. The dynamic “coach” has been teaching gymnastics four times a week for about three years. And he has no desire to slow down. “When I’m old, then I’ll stop,” commented ironically Bailey, who has lived in Elk Ridge for about 14 years.

It helps even the most fragile to keep fit Some of his regular “students” suffer from arthritis which limits their movementbut they can comfortably do the stretching exercises and benefit from them, Bailey explained to the Washington Post, specifying that she herself often uses a walker. However, she says, she is a tenacious coach. She started gym classes in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic started and people were isolated in their rooms. She was 99 at the time and already a “senior” even among the residents of Elk Ridge. But she was not intimidated by the “young age” of the residents around her. She wanted to keep active, she said, and was always good at motivating people; so she invited her neighbors to bring chairs into the corridor to perform some simple exercises. “I really think if you’re not keeping your mind and body busy, then why are you here?” Bailey said. The residents enjoyed his “classes” so much that they never stopped. Sessions start at 9.45am, in order to give participants time to get dressed and have breakfast. See also Eat 20 almonds every night 10 minutes before bed. What happens to the heart, blood sugar and cholesterol?

Prayer and stretching Bailey has 30-minute classes on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturday and begins with an opening prayer. The group performs about 20 types of stretches for the upper and lower body, with push-ups to the feet and push-ups to touch the ground. “It moves every part of the body, absolutely, from hands to toes,” Bailey said. The lessons strengthened the friendship between the women. “We became very good friends on our floor,” Bailey said. “Each of us would do something for anyone. We really keep in touch with each other.” When one of them, named Black, moved to Elk Ridge about 3 1/2 years ago, Bailey welcomed her with homemade cookies and two tomatoes from a “family” member’s garden. Bailey often gives attendees baked goods after exercise sessions or when someone has a birthday. At this age, she said, all birthdays are important. “She’s a very nice neighbor and also a good friend,” Black said of the Bailey. “She is very talented.”

Longevity and resilience Bailey’s longevity and resilience come from a life full of hardships. Born in 1921 in Wyoming, she grew up during the Great Depression. Being part of her poor family with five children, she was entrusted by her mother to another family when she was three years old. And she grew up as an only child, in a nucleus with an adoptive father who worked on a railroad. His family lived in Iowa and then in Nebraska, where Bailey has always lived. As a teenager, Bailey modeled for JC Penney. She married in 1942, but her husband, Loren Bailey, died in 1989. They had three children: Bruce, Pennyrae, and Patty, who died at age 55 of cancer. She has five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. When her children were young, Bailey was a housewife, but she later became a florist, which she still does as a hobby today. Today, Mrs Bailey buys artificial flowers and makes bouquets for the retirement home’s ‘clubhouse’ and its residents. Also, she helps deal the cards during Blackjack games. See also Konami Announces Plans to End Online Mode Support for Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain on PS3 and Xbox 360-Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

«A godsend that he is here with us» Elk Ridge manager Laura Stuart calls her “the queen bee”. “She’s a godsend that she’s still here with us making such intricate flower arrangements.” At Elk Ridge — which has approximately 145 residents in independent living and approximately 205 in assisted living and memory assistance — residents can participate in fitness activities such as walking club, tai chi and training in a fitness room. But the Bailey ladies seem to prefer her class because of her warm, fun personality and the gentle way she helps people with mobility impairments, says Sean Tran, chief operating officer at Elk Ridge. “More than anything, his overall outlook on life … is just remarkable,” she said of Bailey. “She’s the kindest, most thoughtful, caring person you’ve ever met.”