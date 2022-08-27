The GOG.com game platform is currently launching “The GOG Sale” midsummer sale. After “STASIS” is free for a limited time, the second limited free game is the 2015 well-received masterpiece “Dex”.

“Dex” is a cyberpunk action game created by the Dreadlocks Ltd team. The heroine “Dex” played by the player is hunted down for unknown reasons by mercenaries from the company. In order to uncover the truth behind it, you will walk in this neon flashing future. Streets, meet allies and fight to protect yourself.

“Dex” on the GOG platform is free for a limited time of 72 hours, and can be obtained from the official store until 9:00 pm on August 29, Taiwan time. This work does not support Chinese. In addition to various game discounts in “The GOG Sale”, a total of 4 games will be released for free for a limited time in this wave of activities.

