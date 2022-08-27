Home Health GOG “Dex” is free for a limited time, praised as a masterpiece of cyberpunk 2D adventure | 4Gamers
Health

GOG “Dex” is free for a limited time, praised as a masterpiece of cyberpunk 2D adventure | 4Gamers

by admin
GOG “Dex” is free for a limited time, praised as a masterpiece of cyberpunk 2D adventure | 4Gamers

The GOG.com game platform is currently launching “The GOG Sale” midsummer sale. After “STASIS” is free for a limited time, the second limited free game is the 2015 well-received masterpiece “Dex”.

“Dex” is a cyberpunk action game created by the Dreadlocks Ltd team. The heroine “Dex” played by the player is hunted down for unknown reasons by mercenaries from the company. In order to uncover the truth behind it, you will walk in this neon flashing future. Streets, meet allies and fight to protect yourself.

“Dex” on the GOG platform is free for a limited time of 72 hours, and can be obtained from the official store until 9:00 pm on August 29, Taiwan time. This work does not support Chinese. In addition to various game discounts in “The GOG Sale”, a total of 4 games will be released for free for a limited time in this wave of activities.

GOG “Dex” store page: click me to go

See also  The classic remake of "Wonder Boy 3: The Dragon's Trap" is free for a limited time, and it will be permanently saved after EGS collection | 4Gamers

You may also like

【EP New Arrivals】ePrice is giving you a Mid-Autumn...

Covid. Gimbe: “Infections on the rise in the...

Influence of the tomato, solved the mystery? What...

Extremely itchy? The bite is not from mosquitoes:...

Influence of the tomato, solved the mystery? What...

Why am I not losing weight? The cause...

Heart attack and stroke, 1 gram of salt...

nobody knows, but these herbs improve the condition

Covid: 99 dead, 21,998 positive. Rate at 14.8%...

Shingles, one in 4 at risk of getting...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy