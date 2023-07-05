Going back to school as adults: the benefits of this choice

Getting back to studying after a break can be tiring, especially as an adult. But embarking on a course of study, despite the difficulties, also has numerous advantages. It’s never too late to learn.

Why go back to studying as adults

The reasons why you decide to do it can be different, both professional and personal. In any case, study increases knowledge e stimulates cognitive abilities. Learning new things leads to more self-esteem and self-confidence. This can contribute to a higher level of personal well-being and promote socially positive behaviour.

Pros and cons to consider

On the one hand, making this choice when you are an adult and with more experience behind you means facing it with greater awareness of your own interests and aspirations. On the other hand, you have to get used to it again study. Also, if you work or have a family, it’s probably more difficult to find time to spend on books or attend classes. To find the right course, it is important to consider your needs and the goals you intend to pursue.

Tips to start studying again as an adult

To be able to reconcile this activity with other daily commitments it is essential to get organized and find a place where you can concentrate. It is advisable to resume gradually, increase the time of the study sessions a little at a time and try to find your own method. It can also be helpful to have a group of students to discuss with to keep motivation high, share each other’s opinions and any doubts. We must not be afraid of the judgment of others, but on the contrary, live each educational experience as an opportunity for personal growth.

Lifelong learning

L’lifelong learning it involves individuals of all ages and also continues outside school, in both formal and informal contexts. Today, given the impact of new technologies on the labor market, it is increasingly necessary to update and continuously acquire new skills. In fact, there are many companies that invest in employee training.

Even as adults you learn new things

The belief that one can only learn from young people has been overcome, because in reality thelearning can last a lifetime. Our brain has a capability called neuroplasticity, which allows him to make new connections in response to experience. This ability is at its maximum potential during the developmental age, but is still present in the adult. Training the brain through new stimuli it protects against ageing and helps improve cognitive performance, such as memory and the concentration.

Develop a dynamic mindset

A possible obstacle to achieving the desired results could be to experience one’s age as a limit. Being open to new perspectives and having a dynamic mindset is essential to have one greater ability to adapt to changes. Cultivating this kind of mindset means believe you can always improvethanks to the commitment and constant practice.

