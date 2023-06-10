Going out little and not having friends damages your health: this is what happens to our brain

Getting regular physical activity, stimulating the mind by learning new things, and developing strong social bonds keep both our genes and our brains young.

We are social beings and, as such, we depend on contact and socialization for our survival. Our humanity is marked and defined by culture, and the latter cannot be developed in isolation. In fact, we could say that interaction with others is the most complete way to make our brain evolve.

Protecting brain health: genetics is not everything

An active lifestyle and the cultivation of interpersonal relationships positively affect our cognitive abilities, preserving and improving the functions of our brain cells and enhancing memory. In fact, this would help preserve the hippocampus, the center of the brain responsible for regulating memory, in a young and vital state.

Research conducted in Germany has in fact demonstrated that an active lifestyle plays a fundamental role in the activation and deactivation of specific genes that influence cognitive abilities and brain health during aging.

Specifically, this would seem to favor the expression of genes that promote neuroplasticity, the process by which the brain forms new neural connections and adapts to new experiences and information. This neuroplasticity is essential for maintaining and enhancing cognitive functions such as memory, attention and learning.

Our human DNA is made up of a vast number of genes. However, it is important to understand that genetics inherited at birth is not the only factor that determines the functioning of our bodies and our overall health. It is known that the passage of time, as well as our life experiences and our attitude towards them, greatly influence this gene regulation capacity.

The experiment conducted by researchers from the DZNE (German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases)

To conduct this research, they were examined mice reared in two different environments. The first group of mice were raised from a young age in an environment consisting of toys and tunnel tubes, which allowed them to explore and move freely. The other group of mice grew up without such stimuli.

When they analyzed the genomes of the mice, they realized that those that had been raised in a stimulating environment had only small and irrelevant chemical changes in their DNA related to aging. Conversely, in mice that were understimulated, these changes were much more evident.

In reality, during their investigation, the researchers would have detected the presence of methyl groups that bind to DNA. These chemical changes do not directly impact the gene itself, but do affect its ability to be turned on or off, generating what is commonly known as epigenetic brand.

This consequently would suggest that somehow, the genetic activity of the first group of mice remained somewhat “young”.

I methyl groups they can in fact be thought of as chemical tags that are attached to DNA, indicating whether a gene should be turned on or off. These epigenetic marks may play a key role in determining how genes are expressed and controlled within cells, without altering the DNA sequence.

Conclusions and results applicable to humans

This had a significant impact on genes involved in neuronal growth and hippocampal connectionsmemory manager. The stimulated mice had more plastic and flexible brains, thanks to neuroplasticity, than those raised in less stimulating environments. There neuroplasticity (i.e. the brain’s ability to make new neural connections) is more important than the amount of neurons. A sedentary lifestyle, routine, apathy and stress reduce neural connections; on the contrary, stimulation would be able to favor them.

Certainly in human subjects, this scenario is more complex and intricate than that found in mice, due to the complex interaction between living conditions, behavior and response to external stimuli. But in any case, there are valid grounds for believing that the basic epigenetic principles are similar.

Therefore, we understand well what leading an active life could be an effective way to keep your genes and brain young, contributing to better overall health and increased longevity. Adopting an active lifestyle, combined with other healthy practices, such as a balanced diet and adequate rest, can promote general well-being and optimal functioning of our body.