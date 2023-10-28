Going to the sauna despite high blood pressure?

For many years, regular sauna visits have been considered extremely health-promoting. Several observational studies – particularly in Finland – have shown that regular sweating improves various cardiovascular, pulmonary, psychological and rheumatic diseases.

An extensive study at the University of Leicester, in which 2,277 test subjects were followed for 26 years, was finally able to scientifically substantiate an extremely positive result. She was able to prove that frequent sauna visits can significantly reduce cardiovascular risk and even lower mortality – even with elevated blood pressure.

If you exercise regularly in addition to regular sauna sessions, a study showed that systolic blood pressure drops by an average of 8 mmHg within eight weeks. In addition, the cholesterol level is positively influenced.

Even if coronary heart disease is stable, regular sauna sessions are recommended, according to the colleagues who carried out the study. A renowned medical magazine presented these results with the sensational headline: “Sauna instead of cardiac death.”

This supports your doctor’s statement, who said that you can continue to enjoy the sauna despite your slightly elevated blood pressure. If you also exercise regularly, it is a real balm for your health.

Do you have questions about health? Write to OÖN doctor Johannes Neuhofer (dermatologist), who oversees this column with a team of doctors: Clemens Steinwender (cardiologist), Reinhold Függer (surgeon), Rainer Schöfl (gastroenterologist), Josef Hochreiter (orthopedist), Werner Schöny (psychiatrist). Email: doktor@nachrichten.at

