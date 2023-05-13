Home » GOLD MEDAL AT THE INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION IN JAPAN FOR THE MAZZONE COMPANY’S ORGANIC OIL




“We are pleased to announce that our organic oil has also won the gold medal at the international competition in Japan! Thanks to its unique taste, its fragrant scent and health benefits, our organic extra virgin olive oil has been recognized among the best in its category. We are thrilled to share this achievement with our community and continue working to offer the best products on the market – join us in our pursuit of excellence!”

“We are the point of reference for local producers: over the years we have built such a strong relationship of trust that today we have, as regular customers, generations of farmers and growers who choose our Crusher for the milling of own olives. – says Giuseppe Mazzone – With precision and transparency we have always been committed to providing milling services to small olive producers, with passion and daily dedication. L’Coratina EVO oil it is exactly what our blood reflects: it is unmistakable, it is decisive and manages to unite everything it can touch, like a large family would do.”

It has been four generations since the Mazzone family preserves and perpetuates the art of produce extra virgin olive oilhonoring traditions.

