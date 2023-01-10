After the Christmas holidays there are many people who want to get back in shape, finding the perfect balance to better face the working day.

Gold’s Gym, your wellness partner

Since the first Gold’s Gym was founded more than half a century ago in Venice Beach, California – USA, the small beach gym has grown into a global brand with nearly 700 locations, which has expanded to six continents with three million subscribers in the last 50 years. Stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger, THE ROCK or Keanu Reeves are at home here.

Now Gold’s Gym has finally arrived in Italy too, precisely in Milan. Discover now the perfect annual subscription for your needs.

Conditions

Vouchers can only be purchased in the case of a new affiliation, i.e. by users who are not currently members of Gold’s Gym (RSG Group Italia).

Registration fee of €50 included.

Complete training offer valid only in the Gold’s Gym center in Milan, Via Privata Benadir 5.

Validity

The Voucher must be converted into a subscription within 6 months of purchase.

The offer is valid only for:

– Who has already turned 15 years old.

– New members who do not have an active Gold’s Gym membership.

Important information

At the time of purchase, enter those of the user who will actually benefit from the offer in the shipping data.

It will not be possible to transfer the voucher to third parties (or to people not indicated in the voucher).

In the case of former RSG Group Italia subscribers, registration will be guaranteed only to those who, in the past, have regularly paid their subscription fees.

The duration of the subscription is 12 months.

How does it work

1) Buy the Offer (click here to find out how to pay in 3 installments)

2) Receive the Voucher immediately via email

3) Present the voucher at the gym reception to convert it into a subscription and start training.

It is advisable to present the voucher in paper format.