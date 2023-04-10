Home Health Golf, Augusta Masters: Rahm wins and returns to number 1 in the world
Golf, Augusta Masters: Rahm wins and returns to number 1 in the world

The Spanish Jon Rahm he won his first Augusta Masters and returns to number 1 in golf in the world, overtaking the reigning champion Scottie Scheffler, winner of the 2022 edition. For Rahm this is the first Masters won in his career and of the second trophy of Grande slam, after the 2021 Us Open. Rahm is the fourth champion in Augusta of Spanish nationality, after Sergio Garcia, José Maria Olazabal and Severiano Ballesteros. And precisely on the day Ballestreros was born, Rahm triumphed, finishing with 276 shots at -12 ahead of the Americans Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, both at -8. For the 28-year-old Spaniard, the honor of wearing the legendary Augusta green jacket.

