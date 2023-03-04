FIRENZE – Thanks to a penalty kick by Nico Gonzalez and to a network of Jovic, (replaced Cabral) Fiorentina beat Milan 2-1 and won the first big match of the season. The Viola came close to scoring several times in the first half and scored twice in the second half. Theo Hernandez scored the goal in full stoppage time. Pioli, who inserted in the second half Zlatan Ibrahimovic, lose ground in the standings. The Rossoneri remain within one of Lazio, the second force in the championship behind Napoli.

23:14

English: “We needed a victory like this”

Vincenzo Italian, Fiorentina coach, comments on Dazn’s success: “We needed a win like this. The boys were amazing. It’s just a shame about the goal conceded at the end, but it was a deserved victory. The boys played a great game. The attackers? Cabral has been rewarded for how he has played in the last few races. He is in a positive moment, he is physically well, he is in the game, he plays with the team and deserves to play. I was also pleased to see Jovic who, by taking over, made us win the race. If this is the mentality, in recent months we can take away some great satisfaction”.

22:44

90+6′ Final whistle: Fiorentina beat Milan 2-1

After an additional minute of added time, Di Bello sends everyone to the locker room. Fiorentina beat Milan 2-1.

22:42

90+5′ – Goal at Theo Hernandez

In one of the last actions of the match, Milan shortened the distance with Theo Hernandez, who kicked powerfully with his left foot and beat Maignan.

22:37

90′ – Five minutes of added time

We will play until the 95th minute. The referee assigned five minutes of recovery. In the meantime, double changes in Fiorentina: in Barak and Sottil, out of Amrabat and Gonzalez.

22:34

87′ – Fiorentina double: Jovic

Double of Fiorentina, at the end of a splendid action. Dodò serves a kiss assist for Jovic, who beats Maignan in a dive.

22:30

82′ – Last change in Milan

Pioli inserts Adli for De Katelaere. Last change for the Rossoneri.

22:28

80′ – Double substitution in Fiorentina

Italian inserts Jovic and Castrovilli for Bonaventura and Cabral. The attacker immediately starred with a header, rejected by Maignan.

22:27

79′ – Giallo per Kalulu

Kalulu fouls Nico Gonzalez. Di Bello (who had previously booked Italiano for the protests following the awarding of the penalty to Milan), takes out the yellow card.

22:24

77′ – Blunder for Di Bello: saved by the Var

Di Bello awards a penalty to Milan for an alleged handball by Cabral. However, the Viola player had clearly headed the ball. The Var recalls the match director, who, reviewing the images, returns to his decision.

22:20

73′ – Fresh forces on the pitch

Italian inserts Ranieri in place of Biraghi. Pioli responds with Saelemaekers for Messias (booked).

22:17

70′ – Gonzalez booked

Yellow card for Nico Gonzlaez, for a foul in midfield.

22:15

68′ – Dangerous Dodo

Nice play by Dodò, who flies to the right and gets to the shot: Maignan blocks.

22:12

65′ – Triple substitution for Pioli: here is Ibra

Three changes for the Rossoneri: Pioli inserts Ibrahimovic, Bakayoko and Origi, for Giroud, Rebic and Bennacer.

22:05

58′ – Miracle of Terracciano on Teo Hernandez

Theo Hernandez flies to the left, overtakes Dodò and appears in front of Terracciano: powerful but central conclusion. The goalkeeper saves for a corner. On the continuation of the action, a yellow card to Ikonè for a foul on the edge of the area.

22:02

55′ – Rebic dangerous

Milan is still dangerous: Rebic tries with a right from the edge of the area. Conclusion blocked in two stages by Terracciano.

21:58

51′ – Milan reaction: Giroud dangerous

Milan were immediately dangerous with Giroud, who headed Terracciano from close range.

21:56

49′ – Fiorentina ahead: Nico Gonzalez

Nico Gonzalez broke the deadlock, displacing Maignan from the penalty spot. The Argentine strikes coldly from eleven meters, crossing the shot to the left of the Rossoneri goalkeeper.

21:54

47′ – Penalty for Fiorentina

Tomori extends Ikonè in the penalty area. Di Bello has no doubts and assigns the penalty to the hosts.

21:53

46′ – The second half begins

The second half of Fiorentina-Milan begins without substitutions. Among the Rossoneri, Zlatan Ibrahimovic warmed up in the interval.

21:34

45+1 – The first half ends

Teams resting at the Franchi stadium, the first half ends 0-0. A great opportunity for Fiorentina with Bonaventura, while the Rossoneri showed up with Giroud.

21:32

45′ – Messias dangerous

Nice starting point from De Ketelaere, who overtook Dodò and bowled a nice ball in the center for Messias, who headed (and from close range) and sent it to the back.

21:22

35′ – Yellow card for Messias

Yellow card for Messias who slips into Biraghi. Big risk for the Rossoneri winger.

21:19

32′ – Giroud tries on the fly

Great volley from Giroud, who pounces on a cross from Bennacer and shoots towards Terracciano’s goal: the Viola goalkeeper blocks in two stages.

21:14

27′ – Bonaventura one step away from the lead

Clamorous opportunity for Fiorentina: Bonaventura breaks free and kicks from the penalty spot: Maignan deflects, but fails to block; Tomori intervenes on the line and manages to sweep.

21:07

20′ – Maignan responds to Gonzalez

Double attempt (within a minute) by Nico Gonzalez. On both occasions the attempts of the Argentine forward were rejected by Maignan.

21:00

13′ – All standing up for Astori

Homage by Franchi for Davide Astori. The former Viola captain, who wore the number thirteen shirt, passed away on March 4, 2018. At the stroke of the thirteenth minute, the whole stadium paid homage to him. Emotion and emotion throughout the Franchi. Stefano Pioli, who coached Fiorentina in 2018, was also particularly excited.

20:59

12′ – Maignan saves on Bonaventura

The free-kick, from the edge of the area, is taken by Bonaventura: Maignan stretches out at the near post and blocks.

20:58

11′ – Yellow card for Thiaw

Error by Thiaw, who loses the ball in the setup phase and then is forced to foul Cabral: yellow card and dangerous free-kick for Fiorentina.

20:52

5′ – Fiorentina dangerous

First chance for Fiorentina: Gonzalez freed himself from a corner and tried to coordinate from two steps away: the Milan defense retaliated on Bonaventura’s feet, who was unable to kick.

20:47

1′ – Yes part

Fiorentina-Milan has begun, in memory of Davide Astori, who died on 4 March 2018. Lots of banners and chants from Franchi dedicated to the former viola captain.

19:40

The official formations

FIORENTINA (4-3-3): Terracciano; Dodò, Martinez Quarta, Igor, Biraghi; Bonaventure, Amrabat, Mandragora; Gonzalez, Cabral, Ikoné. Trainer: Italian.

MILAN (3-4-2-1): Maignan; Kalulu, Thiaw, Tomori; Messiah, Tonali, Bennacer, Theo Hernandez; De Ketelaere, Rebic; Giroud. Trainer: Pegs.

Referee: Di Bello from Brindisi. assistants: Mokthar-Palermo. Fourth man: Sacks. Was: Paul’s. Avar: Zufferli.

19:30

Curiosities about Fiorentina-Milan

Milan have won their last two Serie A meetings against Fiorentina and could record a longer winning streak against Viola in the competition for the first time since 2008-2011 (seven in that case). Milan have scored in eight straight Serie A games against Fiorentina, while the Viola have won just three of their last 16 home games (D6, L7) in Serie A against Milan.

Florence, Artemio Franchi stadium