Good intentions – this is how you find the right strategy

It is important to know that long-term success will primarily be granted to those who set concrete goals and motivate them properly. It is also essential to stay on the ball: many people only get used to the new behavior after about six months. The danger of falling back into old habits is then not so great. Along the way, keep the following in mind:

concrete plan. It doesn’t matter whether it’s about losing weight or quitting smoking: Decide exactly what you want to do, when and how. With these concrete points, the first step towards change is much easier. For example, “swimming for an hour on Fridays after work” is a clearer goal than “doing more sport” in general.

realistic goal. The goal should therefore be clearly formulated. But be careful: it should be challenging and a bit obligatory, but it has to be realistic. Otherwise you can quickly lose motivation.

Short-term temptations. Before you start, you should think about how you can deal with your “inner weaker self”. For example, make the long-term goals particularly clear. Imagine how slim you will look or how fit you will be if you exercise more. The clearer this happens, the more short-term temptations fade.

Control. Tell your friends about your resolution – it creates positive pressure. If you prefer to keep goals to yourself, a letter to yourself or a note on the bathroom mirror can help you keep track of them.

Motivation. In order to be really motivated, you should look for a motto that is not designed for sacrifice. So not “I don’t smoke anymore”, but “I want to be able to breathe freely again and at the same time save more money for nice things”. Also think about who could support you in your project.