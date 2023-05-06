Good neighbors in the garden for cucumbers

In a companion grow, the companion plants need to grow well together, and not compete for sun or food. Gardeners know that cucumbers like well-drained soil that is enriched with adequate organic matter. If you want to choose good neighbors for your cucumbers, keep in mind that because these vegetables are annuals, it’s important that any other plants you choose as companion plants are also annuals.

1. Marigold is helpful for cucumbers

Marigold (Calendula officinalis) is a popular and useful outdoor flower. Many gardeners find their bright flowers attractive because they give your garden a radiant look. This is an annual flower that is very common because it attracts a range of beneficials and pests. Thus, the plant can be a good neighbor for cucumbers, as it can act as a “trap” in the garden to keep aphids away from the cucumber plants. Marigold is also useful because it attracts hoverflies, which feed on aphids, and parasitic wasps, which eat cucumber beetles. The plants save you the hassle of pest control as the natural, organic ways are always best.

Gardeners know that marigold flowers attract pollinators and this is one of the best qualities that make them good neighbors for cucumbers. Marigolds love filtered sun or partial shade. Therefore, they are very good for growing next to cucumber plants that they shade.

2. Radishes for optimal use of garden space

Radishes (Raphanus sativus) are very compact and therefore they are suitable for planting near cucumbers. They grow fast and if your cucumbers are big enough, the radishes will be harvested long ago. According to experts, it is advisable to plant two or three radish seeds in each hill. Radishes keep cucumber beetles away and attract pollinators, making them useful for many vegetables in the garden.

When growing radishes, be aware that growing Brassica crops in the same location two years in a row increases the risk of certain pests and diseases becoming established. Therefore, you should alternate cultures.

3. Choose good neighbors for cucumbers: borage

Borage (Borago officinalis) is a good neighbor for cucumbers. It is also useful because it attracts pollinators. Its flowers are edible and taste like cucumbers. Also suitable for sowing next to courgettes and tomatoes. This plant is annual and self-seeding. Its usefulness is also that it enriches the soil with nutrients. The useful plant drives away pests such as hornworms. When planting borage next to your cucumbers, be aware that the plants need enough space to thrive, so avoid growing the two varieties too close together. Air circulation is one of the most important requirements for the healthy growth of any vegetable.

4. Carrots are good for companion growing

The roots of cucumber plants do not grow too large, so one can grow a root vegetable like carrots (Daucus carota subsp. sativus) near cucumber plants. In this way you will make optimal use of your garden space.

Carrots are slow germinators, so you need to plant them early in spring to give them enough time to grow. Planting them next to cucumbers will give carrots enough space before the cucumber plants have grown tall. So both strains will thrive as good neighbors.

5. Use corn as a natural support

Cucumbers usually need support and what better than natural supports? Corn stalks can be used in the garden as a natural support for climbing varieties. To do this, you should plant corn in early spring. Corn grows very quickly, and by the time your cucumber plants need their supports, the corn stalks will be tall and thick enough to support the climbing vegetables. Use corn as a support for smaller cucumbers, as corn plants probably wouldn’t be able to support the weight of cucumbers with larger fruits.

Another benefit: According to agricultural experts at Chemung County University of Cornell Extension Service, “cucumbers seem to be displeasing to raccoons, so it’s good to plant them near the corn.” Crops like cucumbers can suppress weeds if sown at the base of corn plants.

6. Dill attracts pollinators to the vegetable garden

Dill isn’t just a delightful herb in the garden. It attracts beneficial insects like ladybugs that eat aphids and spider mites. The herb also attracts pollinators and this is a huge benefit for all vegetables in the garden. You can grow bouquet dill alongside cucumbers. It matures up to 60 days, so it is ready at the same time as your cucumber fruits.

7. Sunflowers are good neighbors for cucumbers

Sunflowers (Helianthus annuus) are also known to attract pollinators to the vegetable garden. Thus, they are among the best neighbors for cucumbers. The plants are also tall enough to act as a natural support for cucumber plants, as the sunflower’s sturdy stems can serve as a stable structure for cucumber plants to grow. Sunflowers thrive all summer, so they can be helpful neighbors for your cucumbers all season long.