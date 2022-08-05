The Xbox Series S, priced at only HK$2,280, is the choice of many players, especially with the Xbox Game Pass, there are a lot of games to play, but this cheap new-generation console also has its drawbacks, because the memory is only 10GB, deducting the system cost. The required 2GB, and the available RAM for the game is only about 8GB, which brings certain restrictions to game developers.

Unblocking helps improve performance

In the June Xbox Game Development Kit update launched yesterday, Microsoft announced the release of part of the memory of the Xbox Series S for game developers to use. Although the actual number has not been disclosed, the Xbox team said that there are hundreds of MBs, which will be able to be used in a stretched environment. Provides more memory to help improve the game’s picture quality.

Actual figures not released

Although the Xbox Series S supports 1440p at a maximum of 120fps, some game developers have added restrictions on their own. Take Evil Dead as an example, the Xbox Series S does not provide 60fps performance mode, another game “Resident Evil Village” >> The display is limited to 45fps at 1440p, and it will be reduced to 30fps when ray tracing is turned on.

Source: kotaku