Good night! A sleep doctor reveals how it works

Health

by admin
If you can’t sleep well at night, you’ll feel exhausted, unfocused and overtired the next day. “We find it difficult to get through everyday life without rest at night. In the long term, lack of sleep leads to physical illnesses. This definitely weakens the human immune system,” says senior physician Andreas Kaindlstorfer, head of the sleep laboratory on the Neuromed campus of the Kepler University Hospital in Linz.

Room temperature: Everyone has their own comfort level, especially in the bedroom. In order for us to get into sleep mode, however, it has to be cool: the ideal temperature for falling asleep is between 16 and 19 degrees.

come to rest: Humans are creatures of habit and like regular sleep times. Between 10 p.m. and midnight is the window of time when most people fall asleep best. When falling asleep, focus on something positive, monotonous. Relaxation techniques can help you calm down.

Light off! A recent US study shows that sleeping in total darkness has a positive effect on insulin levels and fat burning. The US researchers found that people react to low levels of brightness, such as a night light or a TV set, with an increased heart rate and shorter deep sleep phases.

ABC exercise: For those who are robbed of sleep by long brooding, sleep doctor Andreas Kaindlstorfer from the Neuromed Campus has the so-called ABC exercise ready: Start with the letter “A” and name (similar to the game “Stadt-Land-Fluss”) an object, a place, a situation beginning with A. Deal with the letters one by one. This is tiring and has a similar effect to the famous “counting sheep”.

Andreas Kaindlstorfer, neurologist and sleep doctor at the Kepler University Hospital

OÖN health tour on the topic of sleep on May 17, 6 p.m., in the lecture hall of the medical faculty, Med-Campus I, Hospital Street 5, in Linz

Appointments for your health

“Only forgetful or already demented?”
Health talk about mental fitness with geriatrician Peter Dovjak at the Salzkammergut Clinic in Vöcklabruck on Wednesday, May 31, from 6 p.m. Admission free.

“Everything against lower back pain”
Health Talk with Primary Vinzenz Auersperg, Head of the Department of Orthopedics and Orthopedic Surgery at Pyhrn-Eisenwurzen-Klinikum Steyr, Senior Physician Christoph Hartl (Accident Surgery) and Senior Physician Diana Huber (Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation) on Wednesday, June 7th, from 6 p.m. in Pyhrn -Eisenwurzen Clinic Steyr. Admission free.

“A day for your health
The big health day at the Upper Austria News in the Promenaden Galerien in Linz on Wednesday, June 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission free.

Uniqa-Vitalcoaches:
At all events, Uniqa experts give valuable tips for your health.

Barbara Rohrhofer

