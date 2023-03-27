Soil compaction before spring planting is a real challenge for many gardeners as they have to dig up hard garden soil. Today, however, this is a controversial annual tradition, used to aerate soil, reduce weeds and boost fertility. When it comes to vegetable beds, this method of tillage could prove to be disadvantageous. In some cases, this can even adversely affect plant growth, since microorganisms located in it get mixed up after digging. Fortunately, there are alternative techniques such as mulching and composting that can be used when soil conditions are poor. Here’s some useful information and tips to help you learn when to do that sweaty gardening chore.

How do you dig up a garden soil?

When tilling the soil before planting, one usually carries out an initial double digging. In this case you dig the top layer of soil with a spade to a depth where the subsoil begins. The subsoil is then broken up with a fork before manure or compost is introduced into the trench over the forked subsoil. This seeps into the subsoil and encourages worms and microflora to convert the subsoil into topsoil. The removed topsoil is then replaced over it to dig the next trench.

It is a common practice to dig up the soil at least one spit deep in the fall and leave it in large clumps. In the winter season, freezing and thawing break these clumps down into a finer consistency. You can then dig up the garden soil again in spring by further crushing and raking the soil with a so-called cultivator. In this way you create a finer soil, which is more favorable for sowing.

Lime can also be sprinkled on the surface and then washed into the ground over the winter. Although on very heavily compacted soils this can improve crumb-like structure and introduce beneficial air pockets, soil analysis has shown that in most cases such methods can do more harm than good.

Why does digging up the garden soil have disadvantages?

Instead of digging, you can achieve better and more beneficial soil aeration by encouraging earthworms using mulch. This creates a healthy soil structure and riddles it with tiny, air-filled channels. Otherwise you can destroy them when you dig up your garden soil. Rather than suppressing the weeds, digging will potentially bring seeds slumbering underground to the surface. This will trigger their germination, which will ultimately create more weeds.

Green manure with some perennial plant varieties such as bindweed can actually contribute to soil aeration as an alternative method thanks to the long roots. Such growths can then propagate by turning into root cuttings. These can then be easily spread from vegetable patch to vegetable patch. A large number of microorganisms and representatives of the animal world also live under the soil surface. These are of vital importance to soil fertility and digging up the soil often results in their eradication. Unfortunately, many gardeners discover after digging that many of the organisms killed by it are quite useful for plant growth. The soil can recover from this over time, but it will take a long time before it becomes fertile again.

These are all disadvantages that make the effort and hard gardening not worth it. Even for young and fit gardeners, digging can be incredibly tiring, especially in heavy clay soil. Not to mention people with mobility problems or older people. Because of this, you can save yourself some of the trouble by considering some of the alternatives outlined here. Before doing so, however, it would also be useful to learn when to dig up a garden soil.

When should you dig up the garden soil?

In some cases, digging up the garden soil is essential for good plant growth. However, in poor soil conditions, organic material such as compost and mulch can be added at the same time as digging. Digging is the most sensible option for soil that is too compacted or clayey, or for areas of the garden where you have previously only grown ornamental plants.

This is best done from October to December when the ground is frost free and ready to overwinter. From mid-winter to early spring, the ground is often wet or frozen and difficult to work with, making digging discouraged. In addition, you should never dig up a sodden and heavy soil as this can damage the soil structure and lead to poor aeration and drainage.

How to improve a garden soil without digging?

The so-called “no-dig” method of tillage is an alternative that has been around for a long time but has been gaining popularity in recent years. When analyzing soil, agronomists have found that simply applying a layer of organic matter like mulch can give much better results. You literally just have to spread them over the surface of the earth to create a 10 cm thick layer of bark or straw. Thanks to beneficial bacteria, this blanket is then quickly and naturally broken down, followed by earthworms that pull it into the soil. This promotes the populations of these microorganisms, which essentially replaces the time-consuming digging.

Additionally, you don’t necessarily need to add manure when mulching either, since most garden soils, except perhaps agricultural garden soils, tend to have more than adequate nitrogen levels. You can collect the mulch and compost it before planting. You can also add your own or homemade compost to this. This ranges from leaf soil or autumn leaves to homemade vermicompost and wood chips. All of these work just as well and are therefore easier to dig. This also saves you from excessive fertilizing and unpleasant soil odors when digging.

Which garden tool is suitable for tilling the soil without digging?

You can make gardening even easier by using the right tools with the no-dig method. Long-handled digging forks, rakes or shovels, for example, are suitable for this, with which the process is made easier thanks to the pivot effect. If you want to loosen the garden soil, you can use a single-pronged cultivator, also known as a sow-tooth or cultivator, before spreading compost. Here is another summary of the benefits of this type of tillage: