Good oral hygiene reduces the risk of pneumonia in hospitalized patients – breaking latest news

by Laura Cuppini

The disease develops when bacteria present in the mouth enter the patient’s airways and infect the lungs. Frail people or those with a weakened immune system are particularly at risk

Having clean and healthy teeth can save our lives. This is confirmed by a study from the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, according to which good oral hygiene is associated with significantly lower rates of pneumonia among people hospitalized (particularly in patients undergoing mechanical ventilation), lower rates of mortality in Intensive care, with a shorter duration of mechanical ventilation and intensive care stay. According to the authors of work (a review of 15 studies, published in Jama Internal Medicine), tooth brushing can be an economical and effective way to reduce cases of hospital-acquired pneumonia. This develops when bacteria from the mouth travel down the airways, infecting the lungs. People who are frail or have a weakened immune system are particularly at risk of developing pneumonia during hospitalization. However, brushing your teeth daily can reduce the amount of oral bacteria, drastically reducing the chance of getting sick.

Brushing your teeth makes a difference

The researchers collected and analyzed the results of 15 randomized clinical trials from around the world, involving a total population of over 2,700 patients. Using several databases, they compared the effect of regular oral hygiene with a toothbrush versus incorrect oral hygiene (without a toothbrush), finding that the rates of hospital-acquired pneumonia and ICU mortality are significantly lower. among subjects who use a toothbrush daily – and correctly – compared to those who pay little attention to oral hygiene. The results were particularly convincing among patients receiving mechanical ventilation. The lower mortality figure is impressive: it suggests that regular tooth brushing in hospital can save lives – explains Michael Klompas, one of the authors of the review, epidemiologist and infectious disease specialist at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital and professor at the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute -. It is rare, in the field of hospital preventive medicine, to find something so effective and economical. Instead of a new device or drug, our study indicates that simply brushing your teeth makes a big difference.

Intensive care and beyond

Most of the studies examined concern the effects of teeth cleaning in adults hospitalized in intensive care. Boston researchers hope that the protective effect of tooth brushing may also concern patients not hospitalized in intensive care, but further studies are needed to clarify this point. The results of our work highlight the importance of an oral health routine that includes tooth brushing for hospitalized patients. We hope this will help implement policies and programs to ensure people in hospital brush their teeth regularly. And if a patient is not able to do it alone, she could ask for assistance from healthcare personnel, concludes Klompas.

Corriere della Sera also on Whatsapp. sufficient click here to subscribe to the channel and always be updated.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X

