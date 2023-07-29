Good posture: “The back isn’t everything” – an expert gives tips

Quick question: how do you sit? With a straight back or bent forward, round neck? Over the years, we often become obsessed with our posture, says movement trainer Thomas Frankenbach. In an interview, he explains why we don’t use our full potential with bad posture.

Mr. Frankenbach, you wrote a book about the power of posture. I can’t see you because we’re on the phone. How is your posture at this moment?

I am sitting on a small sofa with my back erect. My head is also erect, the neck long. My shoulders are open, which means: the shoulder blades are slightly contracted, the upper arms are rotated slightly outwards. The upright posture allows me to breathe easily. That’s important because I want to be able to concentrate during the conversation.

