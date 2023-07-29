Home » Good posture: “The back isn’t everything” – an expert gives tips
Health

Good posture: “The back isn’t everything” – an expert gives tips

by admin
Good posture: “The back isn’t everything” – an expert gives tips

Quick question: how do you sit? With a straight back or bent forward, round neck? Over the years, we often become obsessed with our posture, says movement trainer Thomas Frankenbach. In an interview, he explains why we don’t use our full potential with bad posture.

Mr. Frankenbach, you wrote a book about the power of posture. I can’t see you because we’re on the phone. How is your posture at this moment?
I am sitting on a small sofa with my back erect. My head is also erect, the neck long. My shoulders are open, which means: the shoulder blades are slightly contracted, the upper arms are rotated slightly outwards. The upright posture allows me to breathe easily. That’s important because I want to be able to concentrate during the conversation.

Login here

See also  Samsung is gearing up for the launch of the Galaxy S22 Ultra - Mobile News

You may also like

Oncological oblivion: ever closer

The Salary of Pharmacists: How Much Do They...

Melanoma vaccine: final tests on Moderna’s mRNA in...

Quick recipe for pickles: A delicious surprise!

A Miracle of Faith, Nature, and Medicine: Sofia...

Tips for a Long and Healthy Life: Habits...

Ants on an elderly woman in the emergency...

German Bundestag – Youth should be protected from...

Italians under the sun with higher protections –...

Caring for citrus plants in the tub |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy