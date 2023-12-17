Home » Good quality shoes to avoid annoying foot problems
Tendon inflammation, also known as tendinitis, is a common disorder caused by excessive or repeated loads on the body. We sat down with Dr. Vincenzo Ruggiero Perrino, an orthopedist at Humanitas Gavazzeni and Medical Care, to discuss this prevalent issue.

Dr. Perrino explains that those who do heavy work or participate in athletic activities are more exposed to tendinitis. The Achilles tendon is often the most affected due to its need to withstand heavy loads. To prevent tendinitis, it is important to allow the tendon time to recover after exertion and to alternate periods of rest and recovery with new workloads or training.

In the initial stages of tendinitis, rest, ice, and anti-inflammatories can be helpful. However, excessive use of drugs can mask symptoms and lead to chronic issues. Focused shock waves and specific exercises can be effective treatments for some forms of tendinitis. If these options do not work, surgical intervention may be necessary.

Dr. Perrino notes that surgical approaches can be minimally invasive in some cases. For instance, small incisions on the tendon can promote regeneration, and surgery for Haglund’s disease, a form of Achilles tendonitis, can be performed endoscopically with minimal incisions.

As for the effectiveness of surgical treatment, Dr. Perrino states that it can be conclusive in certain cases, with relapses being rare. However, chronic tendonitis can often worsen, potentially leading to tendon rupture and requiring repair or reinsertion.

When it comes to preventing tendon issues, Dr. Perrino advises using good quality shoes that are suitable for the activity at hand. Comfortable footwear that allows for the use of insoles can help correct small foot defects and protect against future tendon and ligament damage.

