“Good that they took it, now I’m waiting for the trial”

She ran to look for the conductor and the police on board, reporting that she had just been raped on the train. She had gone up to Porta Garibaldi, headed for Treviglio. Now the alleged rapist of the 21-year-old has been arrested in execution of the order of the judge of preliminary investigations: he is a 36-year-old Egyptian citizen, uncensored, regular in the national territory. «I’m so glad they took it, now I don’t want to talk about it anymore, I’m waiting for things to move forward with the process» is the girl’s first reaction to the news of the arrest.

The complaint The investigation that led to the restrictive measure started from the complaint of a 21-year-old girl who, on the morning of 5 April, had reported to Polfer of Treviglio that she had been the victim of sexual violence on board the regional train on which she had boarded Milan. At 11 in the morning, on the Milanese bypass that connects Varese to Treviglio, between the Porta Garibaldi and Porta Vittoria metro stops.

Attached to Porta Garibaldi The man had hooked her up at the Porta Garibaldi station, where he had given her information on the right train to take to reach Treviglio. The man had boarded the same train but, during the journey, taking advantage of the absence of other passengers in the meantime alighted at their respective stops, he had attacked her, forcing her to undergo sexual acts, despite the resistance of the victim. “She squeezed me between the seat and the window,” the young woman told Corriere Bergamo. See also emails and phone calls at dawn - breaking latest news

The escape The girl managed to free herself and escape the attacker by going to ask for help. In the meantime, he had probably managed to get off, thus losing track of himself. Not for long, because her face was taken, among other things, in the place where she had hooked the 21-year-old.

Camera images The investigations were carried out jointly by the Polfer Lombardia compartment and the Milan Flying Squad «also through the analysis of the images acquired by the video surveillance cameras present on board the train and in the stations affected by the transit of man, as well as the analysis of the traffic of telephone cells», reads a note. Now the 36-year-old, arrested on a precautionary custody order issued by the Milan investigating judge, is in prison awaiting the guarantee interrogation.

The investigating judge: “Not able to dominate sexual impulses” The investigating judge ordered the prison, as requested by the prosecutor, observing “a certain premeditation and brutality in the pursuit of his objectives” since the man hooked up with the girl. The investigating judge also writes that “he was unable to dominate her sexual impulses”

The regional councilor: hypothesis fixed presence of the military “I thank the agents of the State Police who managed to bring to justice the perpetrator of such a vile crime” comments Franco Lucente, regional councilor for Transport and Sustainable Mobility. “Safety on trains is an important issue, on which as councilor I want to intervene decisively”, announcing that “among the hypotheses under consideration, the permanent presence of the military on the convoys, which would certainly act as a deterrent against illegal and criminal behavior”