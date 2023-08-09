Good through the summer – when heat dilates veins: compression for the legs

medi GmbH & Co. KG

Whether outside in the sun or in a heated room – the human body has a sophisticated mechanism and reacts quickly: the cardiovascular system adapts accordingly so that our body temperature always levels off at around 37 degrees. In order to be able to dissipate body heat better, the blood vessels expand. Disadvantage for vein patients: If the dilated veins are no longer able to transport the blood back to the heart, feelings of tension and swelling in the legs and feet will increase. That is why medical compression therapy is so important in all seasons.

Anyone who wears their medical compression stockings ensures that the dilated veins are compressed and the blood can be transported more easily from the legs to the heart. Then the swelling will subside and your legs will feel more relaxed.

With the new medical compression stocking mediven cotton with 27 percent pure organic cotton and recycled polyamide, vein patients can feel well cared for with every fiber.

A major advantage of cotton is its absorbent (“soaking up”) function: it absorbs excess moisture and sweat from the skin and stores it inside the fiber. The moisture-repellent functional fibers polyamide and elastane on the outside of the stocking then wick it away to the outside. The optimal combination of natural and functional fibers ensures a thermoregulating effect: cooling at higher temperatures and insulating warm in cold weather.

mediven compression stockings are equipped with the odor-inhibiting Clima Fresh technology. Clima Comfort ensures high breathability and quickly wicks moisture away from the skin surface. And the cooling medi day care gel with horse chestnut and medi night skin care with regenerating witch hazel pamper your skin around the clock. By the way: mediven compression stockings are available in different skin tones – including bronze and rosé until September 15, 2023.

If medically necessary, the doctor can prescribe medical compression stockings. They are adjusted in the medical specialist trade (e.g. medical supply store). Information material is available from the medi consumer service (phone 0921 912-750, e-mail consumerservice@medi.de).

Purpose: Circular knitted medical compression stockings for compression of the lower extremities, mainly in the treatment of diseases of the venous system.

medi – I feel better. For the medi company, around 1,800 employees at the Bayreuth site (around 3,000 worldwide) make a significant contribution to making people feel better. The aim is to enable users and patients to achieve maximum therapeutic success in the medical field (medi Medical) and also to have a unique body image in the sports and fashion segment (CEP and ITEM m6). The range of services from medi Medical includes medical compression stockings, adaptive compression supplies, bandages, orthoses, anti-thrombosis stockings, compression clothing, orthopedic insoles and digital health solutions. In addition, many years of experience in the field of compression technology also flow into the development of sports and fashion products. The cornerstone for the internationally successful company was laid in Bayreuth in 1951. Today, medi delivers to over 90 countries around the world with a network of distributors and its own branches. www.medi.de, www.item-m6.com, www.cepsports.com

