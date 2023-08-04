Good to know: When neighbors or friends take over the care

Word & picture publishing group – health reports

Anyone who takes care of friends or neighbors who are in need of care or who are sick does not appear in the nursing care insurance figures. But the contribution that people outside the family make to providing care and support at home is valuable and large. According to a VdK study, a good six percent of the main carers in Germany are friends or neighbors, which corresponds to around 300,000 people.

The current issue of the pharmacy magazine “Senioren Ratgeber” provides valuable information that helpers should take note of.

– Keeping in touch: Friends getting in need of care? Ask what they want. Perhaps activities can be adapted so that everyone can take part?

– Signal willingness to help: Think in advance what you can realistically offer.

– Be recognized as a helper: With a degree of care, those affected are entitled to a relief amount of 125 euros per month for help in everyday life such as shopping, going for walks or accompanying them to the doctor.

– Bridging bottlenecks: Your friend or neighbor is caring for a relative and has to go out? You can take over the care temporarily – as “resume care”, for which the care insurance fund provides its own budget.

– In principle, everyone can provide voluntary care in the sense of the nursing care fund – as a carer you are entitled to pension contributions under certain conditions (ask the nursing care fund). You are also entitled to care courses.

