“Good vote Camera, today first step to protect healed from cancer”

Press release no. 46

Press release no. 46

Release date August 3, 2023

Oncological oblivion, Schillaci: “Good vote Chamber, today first step to protect healed from cancer”

“With the unanimous vote of the Chamber of Deputies, today the first step is taken to introduce oncological oblivion in Italy too. A result that rewards the united work of all political forces and the commitment of patient associations who have been claiming this right for years. I strongly supported the need for oncological oblivion which represents the solution to remove obstacles that generate strong inequalities and affect the life prospects of cancer survivors. I am sure that the Senate will also proceed with the same sensitivity and speed to arrive at the definitive approval of the law”.

This is what the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, declares.

