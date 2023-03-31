If you also suffer from back pain you will have to try this practice, it could solve all your problems!

Il backache it is a problem that afflicts an ever-growing number of people in Italy, causing discomfort and limiting the daily activities of those who suffer from it. Several factors can contribute to the appearance of this ailment, including one sedentary lifestyle, incorrect postures, muscle stress and tension. If you recognize yourself in this situation and want to say goodbye to back pain, however, there is an exercise that could change your life!

It is estimated that over 50% of the Italian population has suffered from back pain at least once in their life. Although it is such a widespread problem, however, too often the right attention is not paid to its prevention and pain treatment. In this context stretching exercises are a great solution to relieve back pain or to prevent its appearance, one in particular seems to be a real panacea for those suffering from this disorder.

One of the most effective exercises to say goodbye to back pain is the muscle stretching lumbar, a simple but very effective practice that helps relax the lumbar area and reduce accumulated tension. Here’s how to do it:

Lie down on a mat or soft floor, with knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Make sure your back is flat on the ground and your head is in a neutral position.

Slowly bring your knees to your chest, grabbing them with both hands, if you can’t reach your knees, you can use an elastic band or towel to facilitate the movement.

At this point gently pull your knees towards your chest, keeping your back flat on the ground. You will feel a slight stretch in the lumbar area, at this point hold this position for 15-30 seconds, breathing deeply and trying to relax your muscles. Then slowly release your knees and return to the starting position and that’s it, you’ll just have to repeat the exercise 3-5 times.

Incorporating this exercise into your daily routine can make all the difference in fighting back pain. However, it is important to remember that stretching is only part of the treatment and that attention to posture and lifestyle habits is essential to prevent and relieve pain. Always consult a doctor or physiotherapist before starting any exercise program, especially if you suffer from chronic back pain or other conditions you may need more targeted and specialized therapies to obtain the desired results.